Syracuse basketball essentially 'completes' its 2026-27 non-conference schedule
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The upcoming college basketball season introduces the (maximum) 32-game regular season for the majority of power conference members and beyond, although some smaller Div. I programs will play just 29 games.
Syracuse, in addition to the contracted ACC-SEC Challenge contest (at Oklahoma), needed to schedule three exhibition contests (one more than last season) plus 13 other non-league games in Gerry McNamara's initial season.
The final piece of 14 total making up the still-to-be-completed non-conference puzzle was announced Wednesday, with Albany headed into the Dome for an early-season meeting on Wednesday, November 25.
An intentional "New York State of Mind" to the non-conference portion of the ledger
Billy Joel's classic ballad by the same name has been used as a production element during Syracuse athletics sports broadcasts for nearly as long as its date of first release - May 19, 1976.
With that in mind, and understanding McNamara and his staff's desire to balance strength of schedule and a chance at some marquee victories to bolster its eventual NCAA Tournament resume, the games against teams meant to help the won/loss record versus the games that are more "risk/reward" have a definite New York theme.
Including exhibition game opponents Niagara and Siena (two games still not finalized), Syracuse will face eight New York schools among those 17 total contests, and of the other nine games, six of the opponents reside in border states to New York.
That is just as much part of the staff's thinking as it is to schedule games versus a St. John's on its homecourt and an Indiana just an hour's drive from its campus, as it is to keep the opposition local.
The one negative with the home portion of the schedule is there are no "marquee" names coming into the Dome to drive extra excitement (such as a good SEC opponent) before the ACC schedule tips-off around New Year's Day.
In addition, there is currently a 12-day gap between the Indiana and Lafayette games (November 9-21), that could change depending on the NBA schedule when released next week, affecting the St. John's and Rutgers games at New York's two NBA arenas
Updated 2026-27 Syracuse Non-Conference Schedule (*not finalized-home games all CAPS)
October 13 - Connecticut (Uncasville, Conn.) (exhibition)
October 24 - Niagara (Buffalo)* (exhibition)
October - at Siena* (exhibition)
November 2 - NEW HAVEN
November 5 - CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE
November 9 - Indiana (Indianapolis)
November 21 - LAFAYETTE
November 25 - ALBANY
December 1 - at Oklahoma (ACC-SEC Challenge)
December 8 - COLGATE
December 12 - MERCYHURST
December 16 - CANISIUS
December 19 - Providence (Boston)
December 22 - BINGHAMTON
CORNELL*
at St. John's*
Rutgers (Brooklyn, N.Y.)*
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Brad Bierman is the Co-Publisher of The Juice Online with ON SI. He has previously worked at Rivals, Scout, and SportsNet New York (SNY).Follow BradBierman