Syracuse receives commitment from Quinnipiac transfer Amarri Monroe

Syracuse has received a commitment from Quinnipiac forward Amarri Monroe, he posted on social media via On3 Sports.

In the 2025-26 season, Monroe averaged 15.6 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Bobcats and was named to the All-MAAC First Team.

He is a three-time All-MAAC Selection, and was the MAAC Player of the Year in the 2024-25 season after leading the team in points (18.1 ppg) and rebounds (9.1 rpg) in 32 games.

Monroe started his college career at Wofford State, averaging 3.6 ppg and 3.9 rpg in his rookie campaign.

Monroe was granted a fifth year

Monroe is part of a group of athletes from the class of 2022 who gained an extra year of eligibility through a class-action lawsuit in Colorado. The ruling has allowed for an age-based approach to eligibility, and Monroe has taken advantage, allowing for a fifth season of play.

He becomes another depth piece for new head coach Gerry McNamara, who has added Siena transfers Gavin Doty, Francis Folefac and Tasman Goodrick, Temple wing Aidan Tobiason, App State center Luke Wilson and McNeese point guard Garwey Dual, via the portal.

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