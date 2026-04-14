Syracuse basketball is retaining one coach from the previous staff in a newly created position

Syracuse native and SU alum Peter Corasaniti, a longtime member of the 'Cuse basketball program has officially landed as an important member of Gerry McNamara's new staff.

One day following the social media release of an informal group photo of the coaching staff revolving around the transfer commitment from Temple guard Aiden Tobiason, the university announced that Corasaniti will now oversee the administrative and operational side of the program along with a new job title - associate athletics director for men's basketball and operations.

Corasaniti spent the past seven years serving as the director of operations under previous head coaches Jim Boeheim and Adrian Autry, adding assistant coaching duties under Autry this past season.

An important new and expanded role

According to the university's announcement, Corasanti will now serve in an administrative capacity "providing executive oversight of all administrative and operational functions."

In a nutshell, Corasaniti will now have a lot of sway in guiding the entire direction of the program as its visionary serving as "a strategic partner to the head coach in shaping priorities and advancing the long term interests of the program."

His responsibilities will include overseeing four key staff members, including his previous post as the director of basketball operations. Corasaniti will also lead and mentor the director of player personnel, director of engagement (alumni and donors), and the administrative assistant to the head coach.

In addition, and in a description that resembles some duties of a program general manager, Corasaniti will help facilitate player "revenue-sharing opportunities and related contractual frameworks."

A Syracuse Orange man through and through

Except for a three-year stint as director of operation at Binghamton from 2016-19, Corasaniti's adult life has centered around Syracuse University and the basketball program from the moment he stepped on campus as a freshman.

He served as a team manager for four seasons while earning his bachelor's degree in 2014, then served as a graduate assistant coach under Boeheim for two seasons while earning his master's at the Newhouse School, before heading to Binghamton.

Corasaniti then returned as the director of operations in 2019 under Boeheim for four seasons and subsequently for Autry during his three year tenure, securing his rare spot of now working for the last three Syracuse head coaches.

Could another familiar face replace Corasaniti as director of operations?

With the university announcement signaling Corasaniti's new role in overseeing the operations position, that could seemingly clear the way for his new "strategic partnership" with McNamara to bring Ryan Beaury back to the 'Cuse as the director of operations.

Beaury served as G-Mac's director of operations at Siena the past two seasons after joining him from SU, where he served as the video coordinator during the 2023-24 season. Prior to that he was a graduate assistant coach for two years beginning in 2021.

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