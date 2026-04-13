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Syracuse lands a commitment from a four-star transfer guard

Temple guard Aiden Tobiason is heading to Syracuse after two seasons with the Owls.
Saugat Sen|
Feb 9, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Temple Owls guard Aiden Tobiason (25) shoots the ball against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Temple Owls guard Aiden Tobiason (25) shoots the ball against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

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Syracuse Orange

Syracuse received a commitment from Temple guard Aiden Tobiason, according to multiple reports.

The Owls transfer averaged 15.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 48.0 percent from the floor in the 2025-26 season. 

He spent two years at Temple and will have two years of eligibility remaining. In his freshman campaign, he averaged 20.5 minutes per game across 27 games and averaged 4.8 points.

247Sports rates him as a four-star recruit in the portal. He was a three-star recruit coming out of Wilmington (DE) St. Elizabeth where he was the No. 40 rated shooting guard in his class.

Syracuse has now added guards Gavin Doty and Garwey Dual, and big man Tasman Goodrick in the transfer portal. They are the first portal class for new Orange head coach Gerry McNamara, who was announced as coach of SU in March.

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SAUGAT SEN

Saugat Sen has written for The Juice Online for over 10 years covering Syracuse basketball, lacrosse and football. He is a Syracuse University graduate.

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