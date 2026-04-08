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Syracuse basketball lands commitment from another Siena transfer

For the second straight day. the 'Cuse has lured a former Saints player to follow Gerry McNamara to SU.
Brad Bierman|
Mar 10, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange assistant coach Gerry McNamara (left) looks on prior to a press conference at the Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange assistant coach Gerry McNamara (left) looks on prior to a press conference at the Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

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Syracuse Orange

The Syracuse basketball team continues to build out next season's roster with the addition of another former Siena player following McNamara to the Orange.

Senior center Tasman Goodrick, a 6-10 native of Australia, announced on his Instagram page that he is headed down the Thruway to join G-Mac.

Syracuse will be Goodrick's fourth school in as many years, having started his career at Cal-Baptist playing just nine games in 2023-24, then a breakout year at Div. II Gannon in Erie, Pa. where he was recruited by McNamara this past season to play a big role for Siena.

A chronic knee injury, however, limited Goodrick playing time to just nine early season games in 2025, in which he averaged 9.7 ppg and 7.3 rpg. He underwent a medical procedure on his ailing knee and is expected to be at full strength for the upcoming season.

Goodrick is now the third new addition to the Orange roster this week. On Monday, SU received an out-of-no-where commitment from Slovenian forward Mark Morano Mahmutovic, while Tuesday, Goodrick's former Siena teammate, shooting guard Gavin Doty, announced his plan to transfer to SU..

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Brad Bierman
BRAD BIERMAN

Brad Bierman is the Co-Publisher of The Juice Online with ON SI. He has previously worked at Rivals, Scout, and SportsNet New York (SNY).

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