2028 signal caller refers to Syracuse offer as a ‘huge blessing'

One of the fastest rising prospects in the 2028 class is New Orleans (LA) St. Augustine High quarterback Jaelle Noble.

In May, he’s picked up four offers from Arkansas, Syracuse, Boston College and Middle Tennessee State.

He’s looking forward to learning more about the Syracuse program as his recruitment goes on.

"It’s a huge blessing,” Noble said to The Juice Online. "Getting a Power 4 offer in the 2028 class is surreal. It validates all the work I’ve been putting in. But it’s just fuel to the fire. The target is bigger now, so I have to work twice as hard.”

Noble likes what he sees from SU

The offer came after a standout performance in his spring game.

"Cuse is moving in an exciting direction,” Noble said. "Coach Fran Brown brought a gritty, competitive culture to the Loud House.”

Noble has done his research on the Orange, and appreciates the way they use their quarterbacks under Brown.

In the 2024 season, Kyle McCord led the nation in passing yards and finished 10th in Heisman voting. Through four games last year, Steve Angeli similarly led the nation in passing before a season-ending injury.

The thread is clear: Offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon empowers his quarterback to throw the ball over the field, and Noble respects it.

"I love their modern, dynamic system,” Noble said. "It gives the quarterback a lot of pre-snap control. They blend a pro-style passing attack with mobile concepts.

McCord was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft, underscoring how SU develops its prospects for the next level.

"It is the perfect offense to prepare for the NFL,” Noble said. "I am all about advanced analytics. Numbers don't lie. I use data to track my completion percentage under pressure and my depth of target. It helps sharpen my football IQ.”

Noble is a natural leader

Noble played behind senior Vashaun Coulon, who is now entering his freshman season with Southern. St. Augustine’s went 12-2 in the 2025 season and Noble is looking to carry that into this fall.

"My sophomore year was a massive growth season,” Noble said. "The game finally started to slow down for me. I made better pre-snap reads and protected the ball. We had a great playoff run and built strong chemistry.”

He describes himself as a dynamic playmaker and a field general.

"I look to win from the pocket and throw with accuracy first,” Noble said. "But when a play breaks down, my legs are a dangerous weapon. I play with high IQ and a competitive edge."

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