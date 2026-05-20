Syracuse basketball adds 2026 7-foot center

2026 center Iker Martinez committed to Syracuse, he announced on Tuesday evening via social media.

Martinez, 19, played for Arizona Compass Prep and Elev8 Academy, where he was nominated to be a McDonald’s All-American.

In the 2025-26 season, the 7-footer averaged 19.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.

Aside from the Orange, his offer sheet included Cal State-Northridge, Sacramento State, Missouri-Kansas City and High Point.

The Orange now have four centers on its roster, including Luke Wilson (Appalachian State), Tasman Goodrick (Siena) and Abdramane Siby (International).

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