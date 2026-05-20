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Syracuse basketball adds 2026 7-foot center

Syracuse bolstered its center depth by adding 7-foot center Iker Martinez on Tuesday.
Saugat Sen|
Feb 20, 2016; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange assistant coach Gerry McNamara prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2016; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange assistant coach Gerry McNamara prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

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2026 center Iker Martinez committed to Syracuse, he announced on Tuesday evening via social media.

Martinez, 19, played for Arizona Compass Prep and Elev8 Academy, where he was nominated to be a McDonald’s All-American. 

In the 2025-26 season, the 7-footer averaged 19.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. 

Aside from the Orange, his offer sheet included Cal State-Northridge, Sacramento State, Missouri-Kansas City and High Point.

The Orange now have four centers on its roster, including Luke Wilson (Appalachian State), Tasman Goodrick (Siena) and Abdramane Siby (International). 

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Saugat Sen
SAUGAT SEN

Saugat Sen has written for The Juice Online for over 10 years covering Syracuse basketball, lacrosse and football. He is a Syracuse University graduate.

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