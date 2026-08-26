Everything I saw from Practice 18 of Syracuse training camp

The Syracuse Orange Football team conducted practice No. 18 on Tuesday.

They’ll have Wednesday off and then two more practices to end their final week of preseason, and then it’s T-minus 11 days until kickoff against New Hampshire at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Here are my observations from the latest practice.

Castillo brings experience to O-Line room

Juan Castillo was hired this year to coach the Syracuse offensive lineman. He has been coaching in college and the pros for over 40 years, so i’s fair to say he knows a thing or two, and Castillo believes the Orange O-line resembles an NFL team.

“You say, ‘How can you say that,’ well I did coach in the NFL for 28 years so I know what an NFL player looks like,” Castillo said. “Now they have to do it.”

Castillo set an NFL-level goal for his offensive line to be the top unit in New York. Though he’s competing with the Giants, Jets, and Bills, Castillo isn’t looking to have the best players—he wants superior execution.

“[The goal is] when you turn on the tape, that they’re the best technicians in New York, that they set and punch and stay square better than any team,” Castillo said. “That’s a way to tell my guys, ‘You guys are NFL players.’”

Castillo didn’t announce a starting unit but emphasized the coaching staff’s desire for 12 capable players. Since injuries are a part of football and since the team is aiming for a long season, depth is required. He believes his group has reached that threshold.

Angeli likes the WR depth

With the uncertainty surrounding Justus Ross-Simmons’ eligibility, quarterback Steve Angeli talked about his satisfaction with the wideout group as it now stands.

“Guys have gotten the opportunity to run with 1s, 2s, 3s, 4s, whoever it may be,” Angeli said. “We have guys everywhere that can make plays.”

Both Angeli and Fran Brown, yesterday, highlighted Umari Hatcher in particular, who is in his sixth year with the program. Hatcher only made one appearance last year as his season was derailed with an injury. His leadership has shone throughout camp.

Angeli also mentioned the versatility that comes with having deep WR room. Hatcher’s speed makes him a weapon for explosive plays. Miami Ohio transfer Cole Weaver is a jump ball threat. Local sophomore Darien Williams is a good route-runner.

It’s the first full offseason in Central New York for Angeli after he transferred last April. He likes what he’s seen from his pass catchers.

"I feel that I'm in a room with a bunch of NFL guys."



-Offensive line coach Juan Castillo on his group of players. pic.twitter.com/IjFLddpIJc — Syracuse On SI | The Juice Online (@TheJuiceOnline) August 25, 2026

No holding for the DBs

Syracuse was in the top half of the ACC in avoiding penalties last season. With discipline being one of the program’s pillars, the staff is continuing to try and mitigate personal fouls.

Many of the cornerbacks sported boxing gloves during practice while going one-on-one against the receivers to prevent them from grabbing jerseys. It seemed to work as during the part of practice the media was allowed to spectate, the defense had the advantage.

Brown also helped run some of the DB drills as he was in charge of the Georgia secondary before coming to Syracuse. It makes sense why they are arguably the team’s strongest unit.

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