2028 QB Kaden Copelin sees strong fit in Syracuse offense

In May, Syracuse was the first school to offer 2028 QB Kaden Copelin.

The Woodlands (TX) High signal caller got a closer look at Central New York a month later, and has been hearing from SU consistently since then.

"The offer really means a lot to me,” Copelin said to The Juice Online. "It was my first one, and they made a visit to our school to watch me throw and then made the offer while there. It was very exciting. Plus Syracuse is a great program with a lot of tradition, and getting an offer from them is something I’m really grateful for. It definitely makes me want to learn more about the program and continue building that relationship.”

Copelin discusses his relationship with the SU coaches

The offer came from quarterback coaches Sean Ryan and Charlie Brewer.

"I really like both of them,” Copelin said. "They’ve been genuine with me and my family, and I like the way they communicate. You can tell they care about developing their players, not just recruiting them. Especially coach Brewer as he stays in touch regularly checking in on how things are going.”

Ryan and Brewer have spoken to Copelin about how they see him as a quarterback, and the trajectory of his development.

The system that Syracuse runs is similar to the one that Copelin runs with Woodlands, and that has been a big factor. It produced the NCAA’s top passer in 2024, Kyle McCord.

"I like that they put responsibility on the quarterback and give him opportunities to make plays,” Copelin said. "I feel like their offense fits a quarterback who can throw the ball, make good decisions, and also use his legs when needed. We also talked about Syracuse as a school and what the program is like outside of football.”

Copelin visited SU in June

During his visit to Syracuse in June, Copelin got to meet all of the coaches in person and got a look at the facilities and campus.

"I really enjoyed it,” Copelin said. "Honestly it was my first time there in the summer and I thought it would be cooler than it was. And only my second time in that part of the country. We went to a Bills game back in December, so we got to see a little bit of the cold too. But getting to see the facilities, meet the coaches in person, and get a feel for the program was important. I really appreciated the tour through every thing with coach Ryan.”

Copelin also holds an offer from SMU, and has been hearing from schools like Houston and Texas Tech.

"There are definitely a few schools I’ve built really good relationships with, and Syracuse is one of them,” Copelin said. "Right now I’m keeping an open mind and trying to find the best overall fit for me, both as a quarterback and as a student.”

Copelin describes himself as a dual-threat QB who is a passer first, but is not afraid to tuck the ball and hurt defenses with his feet.

"I think one of my biggest strengths is being able to keep my eyes down field when the pocket breaks down and it’s time to scramble,” Copelin said. "I think I stay composed, read the defense, and make good decisions. I am a leader on offense and for the team. I’m competitive, and I want the ball in my hands when the game is on the line."

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