Syracuse basketball releases the ACC portion of its 2025-26 schedule
As has become custom recently, the ACC waits until the first two weeks of the football season unfold before announcing the men's basketball schedule. Tuesday's release comes just a couple of weeks before the start of preseason practice (September 22) for the 18 league teams, and the earliest-ever ACC Tipoff media event which will be held October 7-8 in Uptown Charlotte.
Syracuse has home and away games against Pittsburgh and...North Carolina
Much has been made in the off-season about the ACC's new 18 game regular season schedule, in an 18 team conference. The math does not quite add up. As a result, and to much media and fan criticism, each team does not play one other team, in the 'Cuse's case it is Stanford, and some longtime Tobacco Road (or other) rivalries will only see one game between the teams, not home and home meetings.
For example, Syracuse will actually play North Carolina more times in the regular season than neighbor and longtime foe N.C. State. As wacky as it sounds, the Tar Heels are the Orange's designated "secondary" rival this year, meaning games in the Dome and Smith Center. It is worth noting, we suppose, that SU is 0-7 all-time against the Heels' on their nearly 40-year old homecourt.
At least the ACC did Syracuse a favor this year by placing the biggest name, Dome game against North Carolina on a Saturday (game time to be announced), although it comes one game after facing Duke on the road.
Pittsburgh is anointed as Syracuse's "traditional" rival, so unless the criteria changes in the coming seasons, the Orange and Panthers will annually meet in a home-and-home series.
Minus some specific days, game times, and TV/streaming coverage, the schedule is "complete"
Syracuse does know it will play ACC games on nine consecutive Saturdays between January 10-March 7, what the team does not know yet if it will play its seven weekday league contests on either a Tuesday or Wednesday.
The Orange will play both North Carolina and Duke on the road on Monday nights two weeks apart in February, and those two games along with the first two games in the Player's Era Festival are the only contests with known starting times.
Here is the updated (all times Eastern) 2025-26 Syracuse Basketball schedule:
Oct. 25 at Buffalo (exhibition game) TBA
Oct. 29 PACE (exhibition game) TBA
Nov. 3 BINGHAMTON TBA
Nov. 8 DELAWARE STATE TBA
Nov. 15 at Drexel TBA
Nov. 18 MONMOUTH TBA
Nov. 21 Saint Joseph's (Las Vegas) TBA
Nov. 24 Houston (Las Vegas) 6:00 p.m. TNT/TruTV
Nov. 25 Kansas (Las Vegas) 3:30 p.m. TNT/TruTV
Nov. 26/27 Player's Era Festival Opponent (Las Vegas) TBA TNT/TruTV
Dec. 2 TENNESSEE (ACC/SEC Challenge) TBA ESPN/2
Dec. 13 HOFSTRA TBA
Dec. 17 MERCYHURST TBA
Dec. 20 NORTHEASTERN TBA
Dec. 22 STONEHILL TBA
Dec. 30/31 CLEMSON TBA
Jan. 6/7 at Georgia Tech TBA
Jan. 10 at Pittsburgh TBA
Jan. 13/14 FLORIDA STATE TBA
Jan. 17 at Boston College TBA
Jan. 20/21 VIRGNIA TECH TBA
Jan. 24 MIAMI TBA
Jan. 27/28 at N.C. State TBA
Jan. 31 NOTRE DAME TBA
Feb. 2 at North Carolina 7:00 p.m. ESPN/2
Feb. 7 at Virginia TBA
Feb. 10/11 CALIFORNIA TBA
Feb. 14 SMU TBA
Feb. 16 at Duke 7:00 p.m. ESPN/2
Feb. 21 NORTH CAROLINA TBA
Feb. 28 at Wake Forest TBA
Mar. 3/4 at Louisville TBA
Mar. 7 PITTSBURGH TBA
Mar. 10-14 ACC Tournament (Charlotte) TBA
