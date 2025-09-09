All Syracuse

Syracuse basketball releases the ACC portion of its 2025-26 schedule

The ACC Tuesday afternoon unveiled the complete men's basketball schedule. For SU, the slate features the Orange facing two teams home and away, single games either home or away against 14 teams, and (non-sensibly) zero games against one team.

Notre Dame forward Kebba Njie (14) and Syracuse forward Donnie Freeman (1) tip off to start a NCAA men's basketball game at Purcell Pavilion on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in South Bend.
As has become custom recently, the ACC waits until the first two weeks of the football season unfold before announcing the men's basketball schedule. Tuesday's release comes just a couple of weeks before the start of preseason practice (September 22) for the 18 league teams, and the earliest-ever ACC Tipoff media event which will be held October 7-8 in Uptown Charlotte.

Syracuse has home and away games against Pittsburgh and...North Carolina

Much has been made in the off-season about the ACC's new 18 game regular season schedule, in an 18 team conference. The math does not quite add up. As a result, and to much media and fan criticism, each team does not play one other team, in the 'Cuse's case it is Stanford, and some longtime Tobacco Road (or other) rivalries will only see one game between the teams, not home and home meetings.

For example, Syracuse will actually play North Carolina more times in the regular season than neighbor and longtime foe N.C. State. As wacky as it sounds, the Tar Heels are the Orange's designated "secondary" rival this year, meaning games in the Dome and Smith Center. It is worth noting, we suppose, that SU is 0-7 all-time against the Heels' on their nearly 40-year old homecourt.

At least the ACC did Syracuse a favor this year by placing the biggest name, Dome game against North Carolina on a Saturday (game time to be announced), although it comes one game after facing Duke on the road.

Pittsburgh is anointed as Syracuse's "traditional" rival, so unless the criteria changes in the coming seasons, the Orange and Panthers will annually meet in a home-and-home series.

Minus some specific days, game times, and TV/streaming coverage, the schedule is "complete"

Syracuse does know it will play ACC games on nine consecutive Saturdays between January 10-March 7, what the team does not know yet if it will play its seven weekday league contests on either a Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Orange will play both North Carolina and Duke on the road on Monday nights two weeks apart in February, and those two games along with the first two games in the Player's Era Festival are the only contests with known starting times.

Here is the updated (all times Eastern) 2025-26 Syracuse Basketball schedule:

Oct. 25 at Buffalo (exhibition game) TBA

Oct. 29 PACE (exhibition game) TBA

Nov. 3 BINGHAMTON TBA

Nov. 8 DELAWARE STATE TBA

Nov. 15 at Drexel TBA

Nov. 18 MONMOUTH TBA

Nov. 21 Saint Joseph's (Las Vegas) TBA

Nov. 24 Houston (Las Vegas) 6:00 p.m. TNT/TruTV

Nov. 25 Kansas (Las Vegas) 3:30 p.m. TNT/TruTV

Nov. 26/27 Player's Era Festival Opponent (Las Vegas) TBA TNT/TruTV

Dec. 2 TENNESSEE (ACC/SEC Challenge) TBA ESPN/2

Dec. 13 HOFSTRA TBA

Dec. 17 MERCYHURST TBA

Dec. 20 NORTHEASTERN TBA

Dec. 22 STONEHILL TBA

Dec. 30/31 CLEMSON TBA

Jan. 6/7 at Georgia Tech TBA

Jan. 10 at Pittsburgh TBA

Jan. 13/14 FLORIDA STATE TBA

Jan. 17 at Boston College TBA

Jan. 20/21 VIRGNIA TECH TBA

Jan. 24 MIAMI TBA

Jan. 27/28 at N.C. State TBA

Jan. 31 NOTRE DAME TBA

Feb. 2 at North Carolina 7:00 p.m. ESPN/2

Feb. 7 at Virginia TBA

Feb. 10/11 CALIFORNIA TBA

Feb. 14 SMU TBA

Feb. 16 at Duke 7:00 p.m. ESPN/2

Feb. 21 NORTH CAROLINA TBA

Feb. 28 at Wake Forest TBA

Mar. 3/4 at Louisville TBA

Mar. 7 PITTSBURGH TBA

Mar. 10-14 ACC Tournament (Charlotte) TBA

Brad Bierman is the Co-Publisher of The Juice Online with ON SI. He has previously worked at Rivals, Scout, and SportsNet New York (SNY).

