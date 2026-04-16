Syracuse basketball's new director of operations is another familiar program name

Make it now seven members comprising Gerry McNamara's first SU staff as head coach. 'Cuse athletics on Thursday announced the hiring of Ryan Beaury as the director of basketball operations, a position he held at Siena the past two seasons.

Beaury returns to Syracuse where he will now be overseen by the new associate athletics director for men's basketball operations, Peter Corasaniti, the person he happens to be replacing on the sideline in the ops role.

Technically new, but really an experienced staff member bringing years of Orange basketball expertise to the job

Like Corasaniti before him, Beaury was also a team manager for four seasons, the last two under Jim Boeheim as the head manager, before being named to a graduate assistant post specializing in analytics and all things video.

Beaury transitioned to work under Adrian Autry in 2023, being promoted to video coordinator, overseeing all of the program's video assets including practice and individual player development work, opponent's scouting reports, and all recruiting-related video.

McNamara brought Beaury with him to Siena, and made it a family affair of sorts, if you will, by also adding Beaury's uncle, Brian Beaury, to his staff as a Special Assistant to the Head Coach, after a long (33-years) and successful (654 victories) career at nearby College of Saint Rose in Albany.

In his role with the Orange, Beaury will manage all daily basketball operations, serve as the traveling secretary coordinating all team travel arrangements and road game logistics, interact with the athletic department's support personnel. and oversee organization of official recruiting visits.

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