Why the arrival of Syracuse basketball is giving glimmers of hope
One of the defining questions of Fall in Syracuse has reared its head again. Is it basketball season? Sometimes it’s a question brought about by excitement for hoops. Far too often recently it’s arrived as Orange football falls like the similarly hued leaves from Autumn trees.
So once more the question has been asked. And Saturday the answer came back definitively. Yes. It is basketball season.
The last four years basketball arrived late. It was as if the hoops groundhog saw his shadow and declared six more weeks of football.
In 2021 Sean Tucker was busy tracking down Joe Morris’ school rushing record. In 2022 the Orange began 6-0 and despite five straight losses to follow, demanded our attention to the finish line.
In 2023 we couldn’t look away from the car crash as Syracuse stopped throwing the football and Dino fought for his job. And last year Fran Brown and Kyle McCord had us riding high all the way to the holidays.
Changing of the Seasons
But here in 2025 the baton was passed from football to basketball this past Saturday. First Fran Brown, Ricky Collins and crew absorbed their fourth straight drubbing by the combined score of 140-50(not a typo).
Then that night we got our first real glimpse of Adrian Autry’s third squad. The first impression of this year’s Orange, a more athletic group than we’ve seen in years.
The second impression. Man that got sloppy, hopefully just a sign of exhibition game one.
Orange Assemble
But after the gruesome football game in Atlanta, it sure was good to pop on the hoops that night.
Kiyan Anthony unveiled himself with 10 smoothly acquired points. William Kyle reminded us that centers are allowed to jump. And Naithan George likewise reminded us that a 6-3 point guard can be a sight for sore eyes.
Nate Kingz showed off his smooth lefty stroke and Tyler Betsey impressed with a soft touch for a big guy.
What We Know
So, what do we know now? This roster finally matches the stylistic plans of its head coach. The length, athleticism and shooting is there to play the run and gun style of Red’s dreams.
The depth is also there. It’s easy to look at this roster and imagine them going nine or ten deep. Will Aussie freshman Luke Fennell make the rotation? We don’t know yet, but his mullet is already a first ballot Hall of Famer.
What We Don’t
What don’t we know yet? Donnie Freeman is clearly stronger and healthier, but is he ready to be the guy? Will J.J. Starling pass up a three pointer or two in favor of a foray to the rim?
Will Tyler Betsey’s offensive prowess win out or will his defense lapses drive Adrian Autry insane? A question that for several years now has realistically applied to the whole team.
What’s Still Left to Learn
Of course it’s still only October, so these questions and more will occupy us for months to come. But one question we haven’t begun to answer yet is about the highest ranked freshman in this year’s class and no that’s not Kiyan Anthony.
Sadiq White was a late scratch with a mysterious upper body injury before the exhibition opener. From all accounts his defensive ability is highly advanced for a freshman and it would be nice to get a glimpse of his abilities before the games count for real.
Here’s hoping the injury is something minor and he takes the court against Pace Wednesday night. The is he healthy or not Chance Westry trials and tribulations of the last two years have put Orange fans through the ringer enough already.
We’re Ready
Yes Wednesday night is just an exhibition game. Yes the regular season opener isn’t until Monday against Binghamton. And yes, Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels will be Trick or Treating in the Dome Friday night.
But for the first time in years. It’s October. And it is basketballs season.
