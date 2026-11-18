On Tuesay, we checked in on half a dozen former Syracuse players who are now with new teams.

Today, we check in on another group of players who left SU via the portal.

JJ Starling – Guard, Buffalo

Through four games, JJ Starling is playing heavy starter minutes as the transfer shooting guard for Buffalo. To start his 5th season, the guard is averaging 6.3 points, 3 boards and 3 assists per game while playing over 31 minutes a night.

Starling has struggled being an efficient scorer throughout his college career and he has continued that trend with Buffalo, carrying shooting splits of 30/23.1/50% from the field, three, and line respectively. Playmaking-wise he has an assist to turnover ratio of 3-2.5. Defensively, he is averaging 1.5 steals, no blocks. A rough start overall with his new team, but a lot of season left to rebound.

Akir Souare – Forward, Pitt

The 6-11 junior forward, Souare has started his season playing spotty rotational minutes for the 4-0 Pitt Panthers. He has overall been effective in 12.5 minutes per game. He is averaging 4 points and 3.8 rebounds a night. While he might not tally up stats, Souare makes his impact a valuable and effective rim deterrent. He is the type of back up 4 or 5 competitive teams desire, a player with the ability to steady a defense in shortbursts.

Tiefing Diawara – Center, South Florida

After appearing in just four games in his freshman season with Syracuse, Diawara joined Chris Mack’s South Florida looking to carve out an expanded frontcourt role. So far through 4 games, Diawara is being used as a developmental frontcourt piece. The 7-footer is playing just 9 minutes a night, picking spotty, mainly garbage time minutes. Diawara’s size is his biggest strength, and his career will be defined by whether or not a team can carve out a niche role where his size is utilized.

Aaron Womack – Wing, Milwaukee

Womack spent his freshman year at SU redshirting and in the offseason decided to return home to Milwaukee. At Milwaukee, Womack has found a pretty consistent role, playing about 18 minutes a night. As a 6-5 wing, Womack provides value as an interesting two-way player off the bench. Womack has also had a nice start to the season beyond the arc, shooting 7 of 21 from out there. His biggest game thus far came against Santa Clara where he scored 14 points in 22 minutes and drained 4 threes.

Donnie Freeman – Forward, St. John's

After two productive seasons with Syracuse, Donnie Freeman decided to leave SU amid the coaching change. Freeman committed to Rick Pitino’s St. Johns with hopes to experience a deep run in march and spring board his draft stock.

After a sophomore season averaging 16.5 points on efficient shooting, Freeman was set to lead the Red Storm frontcourt as the major offseason acquisition. Unfortunately, Freeman injured his achilles in a non-contact event. Freeman underwent successful surgery and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season and his focus moves to 2027-28.

Nate Kingz – Guard, Overseas Pro

Since starting in every game for the Orange in 2025-26, Nate Kingz declared for the NBA Draft. After going undrafted, Kingz decided not to use his extra year of collegiate availability. Instead, Kingz signed to play overseas with Hapoel Galil Elyon in Israel. He played with the Miami Heat summer league team before joining the Israel Winner League.

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