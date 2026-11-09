Syracuse Among 7 Schools Standing Out For Elite 4-Star 2028 EDGE Aiden Ezeiruaku

2028 EDGE/LB Aiden Ezeiruaku is one of the most sought-after prospects in his class.

Rated four stars by 247Sports, his double-digit offer sheet includes schools like Duke, Maryland, Nebraska and Syracuse.

The Orange was actually the first school to offer the Glassboro (NJ) High EDGE, and he got a closer look at Central New York over the weekend when he visited along with a large group of recruits to watch SU take on Clemson.

“The visit was good,” Ezeiruaku said to The Juice Online. “(Enjoyed being) in the Dome again and watching a great game.”

Though Syracuse ultimately lost, 18-13, Ezeiruaku still enjoyed the electricity of the JMA Wireless Dome.

"The Dome atmosphere was great,” Ezeiruaku said. “The fans were going crazy. Loud in there and of course, very cool. Not too hot, not too cold.”

Ezeiruaku discusses the highlights of his trip

Another highlight for Ezeiruaku included getting to catch up with the coaching staff. Ezeiruaku has been in touch with several members of the staff, but pointed out Fran Brown, Charles Watkins, Jeremy Hawkins and Vince Kehres as the ones he spoke with the most on the trip.

“We talked about the game,” Ezeiruaku said. “Mainly just how my play style fits great into their defense.”

Specifically, one player they saw him emulating in the future was lineman/EDGE Keyshawn Johnson.

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Johnson has had an outstanding season, recording 32 tackles and seven sacks.

They also discussed how Syracuse held a potent Clemson offense to just 18 points (seven of which came with the defense on the sidelines after quarterback Steve Angeli fumbled for a scoop-and-score).

Ezeiruaku talks recruitment

It’s early in Ezeiruaku’s recruitment, but there are seven schools that are standing out to him at the moment.

"The top schools in my recruitment as of right now are Syracuse, Boston College, Rutgers, Georgia Tech, UNC, Duke, Cincinnati, in no distinct order,” Ezeiruaku said.

Glassboro is one of the elite programs in the Garden State, and the Bulldogs are off to a 10-1 start, with a playoff matchup against Point Pleasant Boro coming up this weekend.

"The season is going great,” Ezeiruaku said. “Looking to win a state championship title with a strong team both on offense and defense.”

Ezeiruaku describes himself as a high-impact player that affects the game in multiple ways.

Said Ezeiruaku: “I’m a physical, explosive player with a high motor who will make a presence in each game."

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