Syracuse center William Kyle earns shot at an NBA opportunity with the Los Angeles Lakers

After not being selected in the NBA Draft which concluded Wednesday evening in Brooklyn, one-year Syracuse center William Kyle III will sign as a free agent (Exhibit 10 contract-see below) with the Los Angeles Lakers and earn a shot to make the team beginning in preseason training camp.

In addition to Kyle's signing as a free agent, former Orange (2022-2024) big man Maliq Brown heard his name announced Wednesday around midway in the second round, selected as the 44th overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs following two standout seasons at Duke.

Undrafted former 'Cuse guard (2022-2024) Quadir Copeland, a teammate of Brown's at SU, signed a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets after his one season at N.C. State.

In all, 12 ACC players were selected in the draft representing nine of the 18 league schools, the most since 13 were chosen in 2019.

Kyle's play on the defensive end was one of the bright spots of an otherwise tough 2025-26 season

Kyle worked out for several NBA teams in the weeks leading up to draft, impressing scouts and coaches in those postseason workouts, especially for his potential as a tough, around-the-basket defender.

At 6-9 and 230 pounds, Kyle will only get stronger and faster as he transitions to the pro game. That will continue a growth path matching his career trajectory from being a scholastic high jump champion in Nebraska, starting his college career at South Dakota State, then moving on to a season at UCLA before joining the Orange.

While Kyle averaged 8.4 ppg (shooting nearly 67%) and 7.1 rpg in his one 'Cuse season, it was the 2.5 blocks per game that really is the story of his overall strong down-low defensive game.

Kyle led the ACC in shots blocked and blocked-shot average during the regular season, and had at least one blocked shot in all but three of the Orange's 32 games, recording six blocks in a game twice.

Kyle signed an Exhibit 10 NBA deal, which differs from a two-way contract

According to the NBA's CBA Guide, an Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, non-guaranteed NBA training camp contract that pays the league minimum salary (for 2026-27 it is $1,358M on a scaling basis), plus an optional bonus of up to $77,500 if the player is waived, or signs with the team's G-League affiliate (G-League rights secured in the Exhibit 10 deal) and is on the roster for a minimum of 60 days.

If Kyle were to wow the Lakers in training camp but not make the 15-player active roster, he could have his deal converted to a two-way contract (like Copeland's with the Rockets).

A two-way contract would put Kyle in a specific slot as an active roster designated player for the Lakers, that would allow him to split his playing time directly between the NBA and G-League.

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