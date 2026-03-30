NBA MVP Odds: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Remains Favored Over Wemby, Luka Doncic

A drastic shift in the NBA MVP odds over the weekend has added some extra juice to the race over the final two weeks of the regular season.

Victor Wembanyama (+210) has cut into Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s (-275) lead, and there’s still a chance Wemby and the San Antonio Spurs could overtake the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

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Following Sunday’s NBA action – which saw SGA and the Thunder knock off the New York Knicks – the odds have remained relatively the same at the top, although No. 5 candidate Jaylen Brown dropped down to +20000 after Boston moved to 8-1 without him on Sunday.

NBA MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: -275

Victor Wembanyama: +210

Luka Doncic: +1500

Nikola Jokic: +6000

Jaylen Brown: +20000

Donovan Mitchell: +50000

Kawhi Leonard: +100000

Jalen Brunson: +100000

Anthony Edwards: +100000

SGA still has the clear lead to win the MVP, but Wembanyama and Luka Doncic (+1500) have serious cases.

Wemby is the best two-way player in the NBA, and while his offensive numbers don’t compare to stats that Doncic or Gilgeous-Alexander have produced, he’s also helped the Spurs exceed expectations more than any team in the league.

San Antonio came into the season with a win total projection of 44.5 games , but it’s already won 56 games (including a 4-1 record against the Thunder) and has a real chance to finish with the best regular-season record in the league.

Gilgeous-Alexander had yet another 30-point game on Sunday in a big win over the New York Knicks, but his odds have been falling for weeks now, going from as high as -1200 and -1000 down to -275. That’s a sign that oddsmakers no longer think he has this award locked up, especially with Wemby and Doncic coming on late in the season.

Doncic has moved the Lakers into the No. 3 spot in the West, but his case takes a little bit of a hit on Monday after he was suspended for picking up his 16th technical foul of the season. The Lakers should still beat the Washington Wizards, but it’s one less game for Doncic to continue loading up his numbers in what has been an insane second half of the season. He’s averaging 35.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game since the All-Star break while shooting 40.5 from the 3-point line.

The Spurs, Thunder and Lakers are all in action on Monday night, so there’s a chance these odds could shift once again depending on how SGA and Wemby perform.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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