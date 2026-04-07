Syracuse lands commitment from Siena transfer guard

Syracuse landed a commitment from Siena guard Gavin Doty, he announced on social media.

It is the first portal commitment that new Syracuse head coach Gerry McNamara has landed with SU.

Doty averaged 18.0 points and 6.9 rebounds in the 2025-26 season, and led Siena to its first NCAA Tournament since 2010 after winning the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

The 16th-seeded Saints led No. 1 Duke in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at halftime before ultimately losing to the Blue Devils, 71-65. But Doty led the upset effort with 21 points and four rebounds.

Doty is originally from Fulton, New York, less than an hour drive from the JMA Wireless Dome.

It is Syracuse’s second new addition of the week. On Monday, the Orange landed a commitment from Slovenian forward Mark Morano Mahmutovic.

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