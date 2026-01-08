Syracuse scoring leader ready to help lead team to postseason goals

In the two games since he has returned after suffering a right foot injury in SU's 78-73 win over Monmouth on November 18, Freeman has led the 'Cuse in scoring in a frustrating home loss to Clemson, and a satisfying road win over Georgia Tech.

Freeman was also just one rebound away from a double-double as The 'Cuse scored a hard-to-get ACC road win against the Yellow Jackets, and finished with three of the Orange's seven total blocks in a game often played around the rim at both ends of the floor.

Syracuse (10-5, 1-1) will need Freeman to keep the pace as a difference maker in its remaining 16 ACC regular season games, beginning Saturday at 7-8, 0-2 Pittsburgh (2:00 p.m. ET / ACC Network).

The Orange have a completely different look with Freeman on the court

The most notable difference, and a point of reference for head coach Red Autry with the team prior to the Georgia Tech game. was lack of ball movement and the Orange being too perimeter oriented.

Against Clemson, SU scored 24 of its 61 points in the paint (giving up a whopping 48 to the Tigers), an upping that total to 39 points down low against Tech, predominantly from Freeman, plus William Kyle III (5 points) Ibrahim Souare (2), and Sadiq White Jr. (2).

"We haven't been whole (full roster) the whole year," Autry said Tuesday. "We'll continue to improve and get that connection going (with Donnie).

Speaking of which, freshman Kiyan Anthony, joining Freeman and Atlanta-returnee Naithan George (17 points) as SU's double-figure scorers against the Jackets with 11 points including a couple of treys, is happy to have his teammate back spicing up the offense.

"I feel like when we're out there together we're a good duo," Anthony said after the road win. "We create shots for each other, we know each other's strengths and weaknesses, he can do it all."

The good news for the 'Cuse is that Freeman knows his best play is yet to come

When there is little room for error left on the schedule in a crowded top tier of the ACC (currently Top 25 ranked Duke, North Carolina Virginia, and SMU), followed by the next level of teams (Clemson, N.C. State, Cal, Virginia Tech) that also believe they have the ingredients to go on a run of some sort and challenge the top tier in the standings.

If Syracuse is going to take care of its conference business against the likes of Pittsburgh, Boston College, Florida States, and Georgia Tech, it is also going to need Freeman to take his game and that of his teammates to a (excuse the use) "Level 5" effort, to have shots at beating the likes of Duke, Carolina, Virginia and a healthy Louisville.

"Not even a little bit," Freeman said when asked if he was surprised at coming back strong with team-high point production against defenses zeroing in on both his inside moves and three-point shooting.

"I knew how good I was (before the injury), and how good I am. At this point I am just proving to myself that I am (the player) I think I am. I still don't think I am playing (at he level) I should be at, and that I could be at."

