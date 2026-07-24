Takeaways from Boeheim's Army's 81-76 win over Hall In

Boeheim’s Army is moving onto the quarterfinals of the TBT after beating Hall In, 81-76, at the Oncenter on Thursday. The Orange alumni will face the Kentucky alumni in a single elimination game on Sunday in Kentucky.

Here are three takeaways from the win.

Tyson Walker provides a steady hand

Most Syracuse fans were not familiar with Tyson Walker before this week. The guard spent his collegiate career at Northeastern and Michigan State. Against Hall In, he was vital as he gave the team a needed sense of security in what was an often chaotic game.

“He's unbelievable,” Boeheim's Army wing Elijah Hughes said. "He's super fast with the ball... he just controls the game, he can get to the paint whenever he wants, he can find shooters... he's just a great player."

Walker had a game-high 10 assists and tied the team-high with 15 points. His ability to get to the basket was crucial with Boeheim’s Army struggling from the perimeter early on. Walker also went 8-9 from the charity stripe and his final free throw won the game. Defensively he was a nuisance and helped lead a defense that forced 13 turnovers by Hall In.

Buddy Boeheim catches fire at the right time

It wasn’t the homecoming Buddy Boeheim was expecting, at least not initially. Like the rest of the team, he struggled to connect from long range.

“I think I was 1-35 to start the game,” Boeheim joked.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter when the player Orange fans recognized came to life. With the score tied at 62, Buddy Boeheim scored eight points in less than a minute to help his team take control of the game.

“Tyson gave me a great look on one of them and that really got me going. When you see one go in and you’re open, it’s a confidence boost,” Boeheim said.

He was serenaded with chants of “Buddy” down the stretch. He finished with 14 points and though he was only 4-13 from deep, he found his stroke at the most crucial time.

“Excited, relieved, and thankful my teammates kept finding me, giving me confidence,” Boeheim said. “Coach kept me in for a long stretch and that’s what you need as a shooter, confidence.”

Syracuse shows out

The Oncenter was filled with Syracuse fans and other important members of the Orange. Many members of the current Syracuse Basketball team sat behind the Boeheim’s Army bench clearing on their predecessors.

Carmelo Anthony sat courtside on the sideline. In close proximity, head coach Gerry McNamara sat with his family near Jim Boeheim. Athletic director Bryan Blair was also in attendance along with plenty of former Syracuse basketball players.

“It’s my favorite time of year to play in [TBT],” Boeheim said. “The fans are the best, tonight it felt like [the Oncenter] was sold out… Best fans in the world.”

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