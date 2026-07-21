Who are the members of Boeheim's Army who didn't play at Syracuse?

Syracuse alumni team Boeheim's Army will begin its quest for its second TBT championship on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. (TV: FS1) when they face the Seton Hall alumni team, Hall In, in a best-of-three series. On Monday, I went through the top collegiate highlights of the six members of Boeheim's Army who played at Syracuse.

But there are four new members of Boeheim's Army who didn't play at SU. Who are they? Let's take a closer look...

Tyson Walker (Northeastern, Michigan State)

Tyson Walker played five seasons of college basketball, the first two at Northeastern and the last three at Michigan State. His best year was his last at MSU where he averaged 18.4 points per game. Walker has two memorable college moments.

In the 2021-22 season, Walker hit a game winner at home to knock off then-No. 4 Purdue. The other came in the 2023 tournament when MSU took down 2 seed Marquette to advance to the sweet 16. The Spartans went on a 10-0 run in the final three minutes to seal it, Walker scored 8 of the 10 to finish with a game-high 23 points. He slammed a breakaway jam to put the exclamation point on the win.

JaCorey Williams (Arkansas, Middle Tennessee)

JaCorey Williams played three spotty years at Arkansas before finding himself in his final year at Middle Tennessee. At MTSU, Williams averaged 17.8 points and was the engine of the offense. He led MTSU to a C-USA Tournament Championship win and punched their ticket to the 2017 NCAA tournament as a 12-seed.

Williams scored 13 points en route to an MTSU upset over 5-seeded Minnesota in the first round. Williams earned C-USA Player of the Year honors for the 2016-17 season.

Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu (SAGU, UT Arlington, Memphis)

Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu was a defensive anchor and great rim protector. He had spotty playing time in his final year at Memphis, but played well with UT-Arlington.

He finished at third on the UT-Arlington blocks list with 134 blocks in 47 games. He had 9 games of 5 or more blocks. His career high in blocks for a game is 7 and he did that twice. Once with UTA against Louisiana, and again with Memphis against North Alabama.

Ty Nichols (Keene State)

Ty Nichols played D-3 at Keene State. He averaged 27.4 points in his final season with the Owls. During the 2017 NCAA Division III Tournament, Nichols put together a legendary 48-hour stretch that defined his college career.

He first buried a game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds left to shock Amherst in the opening round. The very next night, he went off for a career-high 32 points on the road to upset No. 5 ranked Ramapo and lead Keene State to the Sweet 16.

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