The best Syracuse moment for every Boeheim's Army roster member

Syracuse's alumni team, Boeheim's Army, will begin its quest for a second TBT championship when they begin a three-game series against Hall In (Seton Hall alumni) from July 21-24.

Game 1 will take place in Walsh Gym on the campus of Seton Hall on Tuesday 7 p.m. ET, televised live on FS1.

Six members of Boeheim's Army previously played at Syracuse, and here's a breakdown of their best moments in an Orange uniform.

Buddy Boeheim (2018-22)

Buddy Boeheim spent all four of his college years with the Orange and averaged 14.6 points per game over his collegiate career. His best statistical season was his senior year where he led the ACC in points per game with 19.2 and played 38 minutes a night.

His best movement was torching SDSU in the opening round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament when he went off for 30 points while shooting 7 of 10 from beyond the arc. This sparked a run to the sweet 16.

Jimmy Boeheim (2021-22)

After three years with Cornell, Jimmy Boeheim joined the Orange for the final year of collegiate career. His career moment was a 28 point performance in the second round of the ACC tournament in 2022, which ultimately resulted in a loss to Duke.

Boeheim played all 40 minutes in the final game of his basketball career, leaving it all on the court. For his efforts in the first round win against FSU and round two against Duke, he earned All-ACC Tourney honors.

Cole Swider (2021-22)

Cole Swider played his first three years of college at Villanova, but found himself with the Orange for the best and final year of his career. The most memorable moment during his time with the Orange was when he went off for 36 points against UNC.

In a devastating OT loss on the road, Swider tried to will the Orange to a win, sinking 7 of 10 3s and playing 43 of the game’s 45 minutes.

Elijah Hughes (2018-20)

Elijah Hughes started his career at East Carolina then sat for a transfer year (back when that was a thing) before arriving at SU for the 2018-19 season. Hughes averaged an ACC-leading 19 points per game in his second season with Orange, but his best moment came in that ‘18-19 season.

In a mid-January game against the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor, Hughes scored 20 points to propel the Orange to an OT win. He swung the game in a massive way, draining a shot from 75 feet at the buzzer to cut the deficit from four to one heading into halftime.

Wes Johnson (2009-10)

Wes Johnson spent two years at Iowa State before landing at Syracuse to finish his college career. In his one year at SU, Johnson left his mark. He posted 16.2 points per game with a slashline of .502/.415/.772.

He stacked accolades, most notably winning 2009-10 Big East Player of the Year. He eventually went fourth overall in the 2010 NBA Draft.

His most memorable moment came when he turned it on against Gonzaga in the round of 32, dropping 31 points on 11 of 16 from the field and snagging 14 boards in the 87-65 rout.

Eric Devendorf (2005-09)

Eric Devendorf was Orange through and through, spending all four years in upstate New York and earning a reputation as an offensive weapon who wore his heart on his sleeve. He played 116 games for the Orange and averaged 14.5 points per game.

The most memorable moment of his career came in one of the most memorable college games of all-time. Devendorf played in 61 of the 70 minutes of the historic 6-OT game against UConn in the 2009 ACC tournament at MSG. Devendorf scored 22 points in the game to help propel the Orange to the win.

The unforgettable moment in that game was the regulation buzzer-beater hit by Devendorf, followed by the celebration on the scorer’s table. The shot was waved off but still remains an important part to the story of the game.

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