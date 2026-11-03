Takeaways, Analysis, and Hero From Syracuse Basketball's 74-58 Win Over New Haven

What Happened

The Orange came straight off the tipoff firing, gaining an 18 point lead before New Haven could even get on the board. The Chargers had a small pushback however, cutting down the lead to 14 and forcing McNamara to call time out about half way through the first half. The Orange dominated the defensive end of the floor in the first half, recording six blocks and forcing eight turnovers. The score was 39-17 at half. Midway through the second half, they were able to hold a 20 point lead, scoring most of their points from the stripe.

Analysis

This was a great start under the McNamara era. The team appeared well organized and didn’t decline when momentum was lost. It is undeniable that New Haven is not the most difficult opponent, but the Orange proved that they could operate well as a team under McNamara. Sadiq White Jr. showed a significant improvement on the boards, contributing 10 of the Orange’s 38 rebounds. Siena transfer Gavin Doty proved that he could be a reliable scorer, putting up 14 points with 3-7 shooting from the field and 7-8 shooting from the line. Their ability to consistently get to the line showed that they are in control of the offensive side of the court and staying aggressive. They went to the line 25 times, making 18 of them.

Hero

Junior Sadiq White Jr. proved that he could be a dominant forward on the court today. He was previously criticized for his rebounding in earlier exhibition games, but he proved the analysts wrong, coming out strong with five rebounds in the first nine minutes. He would finish the game with 10 boards. White also proved that he could be a reliable scorer. He wasn’t much of an outside threat, but he put together 14 points and got to the line 10 times, making five of them. White also led the team with two blocks. White was also able to create multiple explosive plays for the Orange through long distance lobs.

What’s Next

Syracuse welcomes the Central Connecticut Blue Devils to the JMA Wireless Dome on Thursday at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

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