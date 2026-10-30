SMU vs. Syracuse Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9

The No. 19 ranked SMU Mustangs visit the Syracuse Orange on Saturday afternoon.

SMU’s lone loss on the season came back in Week 3 at Louisville. Since then, the Mustangs have won four straight, covering the spread in each of their last two games.

Syracuse has been up and down this season, but the Orange are coming off a 31-30 upset win at UNC last week. They had lost their previous two games, but covered as +14.5 underdogs.

SMU got a 31-18 home win over Syracuse in the inaugural game between these schools last October.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 9 matchup.

SMU vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

SMU -10 (-110)

Syracuse -10 (-110)

Moneyline

SMU: -360

Syracuse: +285

Total

58.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

SMU vs. Syracuse How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

SMU record: 6-1

Syracuse record: 3-4

SMU vs. Syracuse Key Players to Watch

Kevin Jennings, Quarterback, SMU Mustangs

Kevin Jennings is a fifth-year senior and third-year starter at SMU.

After throwing for over 3,200 passing yards in each of the last two seasons, Jennings has 2,062 yards through seven games this season. That ranks 14th in the country, with his 19 passing yards tied for the sixth-most in college football.

Jennings hasn’t thrown an interception in the last four weeks while racking up seven passing touchdowns and one rushing score as well. He had a strong showing against Syracuse last season, completing 29 of 35 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns with an interception.

SMU vs. Syracuse Prediction and Pick

I’d like to take Syracuse as home underdogs, but I can’t get there at this price.

SMU has been dominant in the last few weeks, especially in last week’s 59-20 win against California. This is the Mustangs’ easiest road game in three tries after being -2.5 favorites at Florida State and +2.5 underdogs at Louisville.

SMU is the better overall team, and going on the road doesn’t scare me off of taking the Mustangs to win by double digits.

Pick: SMU -10 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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