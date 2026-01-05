What Adrian Autry said prior to Syracuse's first ACC road game against Georgia Tech

With the start of a one game road trip to Atlanta coming up later in his day, maybe you can excuse Syracuse coach Red Autry for being five minutes late for his scheduled 10 minute window just before noon Monday, on the first weekly coaches call (coaches who have games on Monday nights do not participate).

Then again, that seemed to be a first week blip in this much more relaxed interview setting for each of the 18 coaches, certainly from what is normally displayed with the accompanying various emotions that come from winning/losing into a postgame interview situation.

Autry, in his abbreviated time, discussed the much-talked about Orange offensive struggles, the basketball potential of 5-star football WR recruit Calvin Russell, and the return to Atlanta of Georgia Tech transfers Naithan George and Ibrahim Souare.

Increasing the three-point shooting numbers means...better ball movement to open shooters who connect

Autry wants more scoring from three-point shooters Nate Kingz (team-high 68 3PT FGA) and Tyler Betsey (58) to not only net points in general but also keep defenses honest and create more inside scoring options. He lamented the need for better passing.

"We've talked about as a team moving the ball a little bit better, we do need to make a conscious effort getting them (Kingz/Betsey) more shots," Autry said Monday.

"The last couple of games our assists went down drastically, so (ball movement) is something we addressed the last four or five days (in practice)."

The prospective basketball talent of 6'6" Calvin Russell, the 5-star football WR from Miami

We certainly know of Russel['s exploits on the gridiron, so how about the hardwood?

Autry's evaluation of Russell is a player that with some development to the speed of the college game, could make a contribution, albeit that would only be after the football season ended, almost two months into the hoops campaign.

"He's a physical guy, he has good touch," Autry said of the two-sport scholastic star. "We want to get him engrained in the program, show him what we're doing. He brings a lot of energy

"He's another tall, 6'5", 6"6" athlete that will help us as a team and in practice."

The Georgia homecomings of Orange players George and Souare

Both former Yellow Jackets return to their past home of McCamish Pavilion Tuesday night (7:00 p.m. ET / ACC Network). Autry said Monday he has some familiarity as to what it is like to face former teammates competitively, after once being traded in-season during his professional career.

"Obviously, being one year removed (from transferring) they will have a lot of emotions," Autry said of his starting point guard and backup center. "I will address that (emotion) and talk to them a little bit about facing ex-teammates."

