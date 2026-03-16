Ex-Syracuse quarterback dies at 28

Former Syracuse quarterback Rex Culpepper has died at the age of 28, the Syracuse athletics departure announced on Monday. A report from the Tampa Bay Times said that he died following a dirt bike accident on Saturday.

"Our Orange family mourns the loss of Rex Culpepper, who passed away this weekend at the ange of 28," the post read. "Our hearts are with the Culpepper family and all those who loved him."

Culpepper beat the odds during his SU career

Culpepper played at Syracuse from 2017-2020, serving mainly as a backup from Tampa (FL) Plant High. He started six games during his career, including five his senior year, compiling 1,546 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In March 2018, Culpepper was diagnosed with testicular cancer at 21. But he ultimately beat the disease, and in between treatments, participated in the spring practice. During that game, he threw a touchdown that was widely covered. He was declared cancer free in June.

He was the son of former NFL star Brad. Both of his parents, including Monica, were on the reality show Survivor.

Culpepper's fiancé posted a heartfelt goodbye

The news was confirmed on social media by Culpepper's fiancé, Savanna Morgan.

“No one expects to meet the love of your life and lose them in only (six) short years after meeting,” Morgan wrote. “Rex (didn’t) always believe in soulmates but towards the end he told me that he (didn’t) realize what having a soulmate felt like until we felt like extensions of each other.”

She added, “I’m sure that myself and all of you who cared about him will never truly be able to move on after knowing someone like him. You don’t just meet people like Rex all the time. He was one in a billion. There wasn’t one thing that man couldn’t do. Lawyer, mechanic, musician, chef, athlete, nerd….lover. He became such a lover.

“I will never take for granted how cool Rex was and how cool he eventually made me, too. I will carry on his hobbies forever. I don’t think this Rex-shaped hole inside of me will ever be filled. But seeing how much everyone around him loved him so greatly makes my heart full. So here are some parts of him that I would like to share with you, to hopefully make your heart full, too.”

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