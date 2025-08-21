Syracuse will lean heavily on a talented running back duo
LeQuint Allen was a true three-down running back for Syracuse. A bellcow running back with skills in the passing game, both as a receiver and a blocker, Allen leaves a big hole in the backfield.
Allen handled nearly 80 percent of all rushing attempts by running backs last season and added 64 receptions, the most ever for a running back at SU, as he piled up 1,542 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns, the second highest total in school history.
The hard-hitting half of duo replacing Allen...
The first of two players looking to replace Allen is Yasin Willis, the returning leading rusher for Syracuse after logging 36 carries for 130 yards as a freshman. Willis showed a physical running style in those limited opportunities and profiles as an early down back. The most productive effort of his freshman year came at UNLV, as Willis had a 26-yard burst and a 21-yard scoring run among his eight attempts as he rolled up 62 yards.
And the more versatile piece
Will Nixon returns after a shortened 2024 season. Nixon had carved out a role as a change of pace back early in the season before suffering a season-ending injury. In three contests, Nixon picked up 76 yards on 19 carries and added three receptions for 44 yards. The redshirt senior spent a year at Nebraska and two at Washington, having his most success with the Huskies in 2023 when he totaled 285 yards from scrimmage.
Jaden Hart had three rushing attempts and a pair of receptions last season as a freshman. Malachi James, a New Jersey high school 100-meter record holder, did not log any carries in the backfield, but did return eight kickoffs for a 19.0-yard average. Redshirt sophomore Tyler Chandler had his first collegiate carry in a mop-up role against Holy Cross last season.
What do the Orange need from this backfield group?
It appears that Willis and Nixon will likely work in complementary roles this season with Willis getting the heavy work and Nixon having some change of pace opportunities to go with the majority of passing down duties. If the duo can handle 28 effective carries between them, that should help keep some heat off the quarterback.
It is also important for whomever earns the third-string spot to get some game action. Nixon is entering his final season of eligibility and getting some game experience for a future contributor will help down the line.
