With Allen gone, Syracuse will lean on two emerging running backs
Syracuse rode running back LeQuint Allen for almost the entirety of the 2024 campaign.
Allen finished with 1,021 yards and 16 touchdowns, while setting program records in receptions (64) and receiving yards (521) by a running back. He was named Honorable Mention All-ACC at both running back and all-purpose positions, and was drafted by the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars.
Though Allen dominated the snaps for Syracuse last year, SU got contributions from two other backs. The two will be leaned heavily upon now that Allen has moved on.
Nixon and Willis form a potent duo
Will Nixon played in three games with the Orange in 2024 before suffering a season-ending injury. He finished with 19 carries for 76 yards on the season. He transferred from Washignton, where he was second on the Huskies in rushing in the 2023 season.
In his freshman season, Yasin Willis appeared in 11 games in his freshman campaign, finishing with 36 rushes for 130 yards, while adding 10 kickoff returns for 112 yards. He was rated a four-star recruit coming out of St. Joseph's Regional, and in his senior season, rushed for 682 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Both were named preseason candidates for Doak Walker Award, awarded annually to the nation's top running back. The winner of the award will be announced on Dec. 12, 2024 following a vote by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee.
Where does the Orange go from here?
Expectations are high for Nixon and Willis, especially with both landing on the Doak Walker watch list. While the list is overly inclusive, it is still rare that more than one running back from a team land on the preseason list.
This should be a dynamic duo, but the pair only combined for 206 yards rushing this past season. They have big shoes to fill, and it is far from a guarantee that they will be up to the task. Nixon is coming off a serious Lisfranc injury and Willis is still a young player coming into his own.
With a revamped offensive line and Allen off to the NFL, there is a lot of uncertainty. The potential is certainly there, but potential only gets you so far when the games start counting for real.
