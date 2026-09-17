5 Keys for Syracuse Football vs. Pitt: How the Orange Can End 25-Year Road Drought

The 1-1 Syracuse Orange take on the 2-0 Pitt Panthers at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday, looking for their first conference win in nearly a year.

Coming off a disappointing loss to Cal, Syracuse enters the matchup with some of the same mistakes showing through its first two games of the season.

Here are five keys for Syracuse if the Orange wants to beat Pitt on the road for the first time since 2001.

Limiting the Penalties

The Orange committed 15 penalties for 132 yards against Cal, the second most in a game for Syracuse in the modern era.

Through its first two games, Syracuse has committed 27 penalties, costing the Orange opportunities for points and favorable field position.

With 22 seconds remaining before halftime against Cal, Syracuse had an 81-yard punt return called back because of a blindside block.

On a short week, Syracuse needs to clean up its technique and avoid giving away field position and scoring opportunities if it wants to beat a strong Pitt team on the road.

Protecting Angeli

Quarterback Steve Angeli had his worst outing as a starter for the Orange against Cal.

Angeli completed 24 of 49 passes for 306 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. All three interceptions came in the second half, marking the first time he has thrown multiple interceptions as a starter.

However, the bigger concern was the amount of pressure Angeli faced. He was sacked three times and took three additional hits.

Cal's defense blitzed Angeli on 26 of his 54 dropbacks. Syracuse struggled to adjust to the pressure, knocking Angeli out of rhythm and preventing him from playing at his best.

To beat a Pitt defense that allowed only 206 total yards against UCF last week, Syracuse needs to protect Angeli while making in-game adjustments to the different pressures the Panthers send his way.

Balancing the Offensive Attack

Syracuse opened the game against Cal with a 55-yard run from sophomore running back Tylik Hill, but he did not return after suffering a noncontact leg injury during the play.

For the rest of the game, Syracuse's rushing attack struggled. The Orange finished with 118 rushing yards, with 55 coming on Hill's opening run.

Syracuse also saw the return of LSU transfer running back Ju'Juan Johnson. The junior scored a touchdown but finished with only 46 yards, averaging 3.1 yards per carry.

Pitt's defense has allowed fewer than 30 rushing yards through its first two games, presenting the toughest defensive challenge the Orange have faced this season.

To succeed against Pitt's defense, Syracuse needs to establish the run and create a balanced offensive attack. An effective running game could open up the playbook, take pressure off Angeli and create more scoring opportunities.

Continuing Strong Secondary Play

Despite the loss to Cal, Syracuse's defense was a bright spot, especially in the secondary.

The Orange held highly touted Cal quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele to 182 passing yards on 21-of-34 passing.

Syracuse allowed two passing touchdowns, but one came after an Angeli interception was returned 53 yards to the Syracuse 29-yard line, giving Cal a short field.

Pitt is led by sophomore quarterback Mason Heintschel, who has thrown for 665 yards and seven touchdowns. He ranks second in the conference in passing yards and third in passing touchdowns.

Syracuse cornerbacks Chris Peal and Demetres Samuel Jr. have helped the Orange allow only 140 passing yards per game, fifth best in the conference.

If Syracuse's secondary can continue its strong play against Pitt, the unit could help keep the Orange in position to win.

Starting Fast on the Road

Playing on the road has not been easy for Syracuse against Pitt, with the Orange looking for their first win in Pittsburgh since 2001.

On a short week, Syracuse cannot afford a slow start that lets Pitt take control and use its home-field advantage to build momentum.

Mistakes can be even more costly on the road, especially when they give the home team favorable field position and scoring opportunities.

If Syracuse can establish an early lead, it could take pressure off the offense and let the Orange settle into the game rather than being forced to play from behind.

Syracuse is still looking for its first conference win in nearly a year.

The Orange defeated Pitt 28-13 at Yankee Stadium in 2023. Syracuse's last victory over the Panthers in Pittsburgh came on Oct. 13, 2001, when future Pro Football Hall of Famer Dwight Freeney was a senior and finished ninth in Heisman Trophy voting.

Ending that drought will not come easily. If Syracuse wants to leave Pittsburgh with its first conference win of the season, it will need to limit penalties, protect Angeli, establish a balanced offense, maintain strong secondary play, and start fast.

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