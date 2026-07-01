Syracuse matches up against Pitt team trying to get over the hump

Editor's Note: During the summer, we're going to be doing a team-by-team preview of Syracuse football's 2026 opponents. Our last opponent preview was for Cal, and we continue our series today with Syracuse's matchup against Pitt on Sept. 17.

The Pitt Panthers are coming off a successful, yet, puzzling season. On the whole, the season looked like a massive success with a breakout year from true freshman quarterback, Mason Heintschel.

Heintshel started the season behind sophomore Eli Holstein, but due to the lingering injury troubles of Holstein, was able to start the second game of the season and grab hold on the full-time starting spot by Week 5.

A look back at Pitt's 2025 season

Heinstchel started hot, winning the first six games he started in, winning games at FSU and Syracuse, as well throwing for three touchdowns against NC State. However, their season took a turn for the worse with an expected loss to Notre Dame at home which was backed up with a loss to UMiami two weeks later.

Heintschel finished the season throwing for 2,354 yards and 16 touchdowns, but as expected for an inexperienced freshman threw for eight interceptions. Pitt finished 8-5, 6-2 in-conference, for the season, reaching as high as 23 in the AP Poll.

Yet again, another ho-hum season for Pat Narduzzi and the Panthers teetering on the precipice of a good season. And near .500.

Previewing Pitt's 2026 season

The Panthers retained most of their talent and didn’t utilize the portal as much as other teams, bringing a class of 17 players ranked 62nd in the nation. The biggest addition was Raion Strader from Miami (OH), a local product who was first team All-MAC as a freshman.

Linebackers Alex Sanford and Demarco Ward, from Purdue and Memphis respectively, could strengthen the defense in interesting ways as the Panthers look to replace Kyle Lewis and Rasheem Biles. But the star in the linebackers room this year will be returning outside linebacker Braylan Lovelace.

Bright spots, however, show in their returning players on offense. Of course, Heintschel is set to be the QB, but some of his weapons are staying put. Running Back Ja'Kyrian Turner and wide receiver Catarus Hicks look to build up with Heinstchel.

Turner, like Heinstchel, broke out last year as a true freshman starting in five games. Turner led the team in rushing yards, going for 745 yards on the ground and scoring seven times. Hicks, on the hand, is also coming off a productive season.

Prediction

Pat Narduzzi will be entering his 12th season as head coach of the Panthers, and more of the same is expected: 10-2 ceiling, 6-6 floor. Pitt will need to capitalize on a rather weak schedule and players buying in to both the offensive and defensive schemes in place.

Still, I predict Syracuse getting a rare road win at Pitt in a 24-13 win.

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