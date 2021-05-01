Andre Cisco Selected by Jacksonville Jaguards in NFL Draft

Syracuse safety Andre Cisco was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the first in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He tied for fourth all-time at Syracuse with 13 career interceptions. His seven interceptions as a true freshman were the second most in any single season in Orange history. Cisco was an All-American that season as well. You can read about Cisco's high school recruitment HERE.

Cisco also finished his Syracuse career with 136 tackles, two tackles for loss, 14 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown. Cisco's junior season was cut short after suffering an injury during pre-game warmups when he collided with a teammate. Shortly after that, Cisco declared for the NFL Draft.

What type of NFL prospect is Cisco? Former NFL head coach Jim Mora Jr. thinks highly of the former Syracuse star.

"With Andre, I think he's going to have a really productive NFL career," Mora Jr. said. "He does everything well. Tackling concerns me but you can figure that out. He's not a bad tackler because he lacks courage. It's just his angles aren't always good. So the more he plays, the more he comes to understand the NFL game that's more of a passing league, the fact that he's a fearless run defender, a heat seeking missile. A guy that can make people hesitate when they try to catch the ball over the middle. Those are all great traits to have. So I think he's going to have a really solid career. He might start out as a special teams player, where he can have a tremendous impact. But he's a guy who I think will start in the league as a safety for sure.

"He's a heat seeking missile. Filling the lanes, the run fits. I did a game two years ago, ESPN game there at Syracuse, and that was the guy that just kept catching me eye. Of course I knew who he was, I knew he's a good player, but just the way he played. The passion he played with, the energy he played with, the intensity, the violence he tried to bring to the game I loved. I think he, once again, probably fits in a scheme that's maybe a split safety scheme. A team that plays a lot of quarters. He would scare me just a tiny bit as a middle of the field safety because he's so aggressive and if he misses.

"He doesn't have that last line of defense mentality," Mora Jr. continued. "Be nice if there was someone who could kind of cover for him when he goes in there to just slice somebody. So maybe a scheme that get him a little bit closer to the line of scrimmage, in the box a little bit, but not so close that he can't use the great downhill skills that he has. I think Kansas City would be a great team for him. I think Chicago would be a great team for him with the way they play the game. But quite frankly, with Iffy or with Cisco, I think they're going to have success no matter where they go because the team that drafts them is going to have a plan for them."