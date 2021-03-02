Cisco, Melifonwu, Williams Invited to NFL Combine

Three Syracuse defensive backs have been officially invited to the NFL Draft Combine. Andre Cisco, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Trill Williams will participate in the annual event, though it will be much different this year. There will be no in-person workouts as has been done in the past.

Instead, any workouts will be done virtually by the schools in a pro day format. Interviews and psychological evaluations will still be conducted, though they will be virtual as well.

The NFL Draft Bible ranks Cisco as the top free safety in the draft and Melifonwu as the fourth best cornerback. Trill Williams is ranked as the seventh best free safety. Mock drafts by the NFL Draft Bible have Cisco and Melifonwu going in the first or second round, while Williams is projected as a fifth or sixth round selection.

More from Syracuse athletics on each prospect:

"Cisco departs Syracuse ranked fourth in program history in career interceptions, despite just playing little more than two seasons in an Orange uniform. He had 13 career interceptions, which made him the FBS active career leader at this season's conclusion. He led the ACC in picks in each of his first two seasons and was the first freshman in program history to earn All-America honors.

"Melifonwu is a two-year starter who put up his most productive season to date in 2020. He was an AP Second Team All-ACC selection and was rated along with Garrett Williams as the seventh-best cornerback duo in college football this season by Pro Football Focus. A participant in the Senior Bowl, Melifonwu was sixth in the ACC in passes defended (10) and fifth in pass breakups (9) this season.

"Williams was known for his playmaking ability at Syracuse, scoring three touchdowns in three different ways in his Orange career. In 28 games at Syracuse he had 93 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, 10 passes defended and three forced fumbles. He registered touchdowns on a fumble recovery in overtime for a win against Wake Forest in 2019, off a lateral following an interception against Georgia Tech in 2020 and off a blocked punt vs. Wagner in 2018."