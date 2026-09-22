Cuse in the Pros (Part I): How Former Syracuse Stars Are Performing in the NFL

Long after leaving Central New York, former Syracuse stars continue to make their presence felt across the National Football League.

As the 2026 NFL season unfolds, we take a look at how familiar faces from Syracuse are performing at the highest level—starting with Part I of our comprehensive alumni tracker.

RB LeQuint Allen - Jacksonville Jaguars

LeQuint Allen was drafted in the seventh round by Jacksonville in 2025, joining a crowded running back room. In his rookie season, Allen appeared in all 17 games for the Jags but saw spotty reps. He recorded 94 rushing yards and 54 receiving yards on 23 attempts and with 10 receptions. His biggest contribution came on special teams where Allen recorded 617 yards on 24 returns, an average of 25.7 yards which was fifth most amongst qualified rookies.

Allen remains in a crowded RB room down in Jacksonville where he sits behind Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. Allen has yet to record a reception, rushing attempt, or kick return in 2026, and it seems the 22-year old will have to earn during practice.

OL Matthew Bergeron - Atlanta Falcons

Matthew Bergeron is one of, if not the most accomplished Syracuse alum in the NFL. Beregron has been Atlanta’s starting left guard since they drafted him in the second-round in 2023. Entering year four, the Falcons decided to secure Bergeron in Atlanta long-term, signing him to a four-year $96 million extension. With guaranteed money of nearly $60 million, making him one of the highest-paid guards in the league.

The extension comes after his third and best season yet. In 2025, Bergeron allowed just one sack and ranked 16th in run-blocking amongst qualified guards. On top of that, Bergeron was called for just one hold all season, showing strong discipline.

As the Falcons look to establish the rest of their team, they have a cornerstone offense lineman secured for the foreseeable future.

DB Andre Cisco - New York Jets

After four productive seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Andre Cisco joined the New York Jets as unrestricted free agent for the 2025 season. He signed a 1-year deal and looked to bring his same production with him from Jacksonville. He started in the first eight games but his season was quickly derailed as he suffered a season-ending pectoral tear in October 2025.

Cisco entered the offseason as a UFA again, and again, signed with the New York Jets on a one-year deal. So far two games into 2026, Cisco looks back to normal health-wise. His playing time is back to where it was pre-injury as he has been on the field for 95% of the Jets defensive snaps.

DB Alijah Clark - Dallas Cowboys

Alijah Clark has yet to carve out a real role on the Cowboys defense which aims to be fairly competitive in 2026. In 2025, Clark played just 40 defensive snaps, his main role was on the special teams. Clark played 174 snaps with the ST and his big moment came against the division rival Eagles when he forced a fumble on a return.

The road is long to getting consistent defensive snaps in 2026 as so far through two games Clark has yet to touch the field. Clark remains a platoon special teams gunner.

OL Enrique Cruz - San Francisco 49ers

Enrique Cruz spent two years with Orange before finishing out his collegiate career with Kansas. The 6-foot-5, 313 pound O-lineman was taken with the 179th pick in the 2026 draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

Cruz will likely not see any action this season as he is buried behind a very experienced offensive line. As a fifth round pick, Cruz will be a developmental project and will need to get lucky with a right-place-right-time situation with a different organization.

QB Tommy DeVito - New England Patriots

Tommy DeVito spent his first two seasons with the Giants in 2023 and 2024, starting in 8 games in that timeframe. Unable to really get off the ground in New York, DeVito sat on waivers and was passed up until the Patriots decided to pick him up as an emergency backup behind Joshua Dobbs.

DeVito showed something over the course of the season as New England signed him to a 2-year $4.4 million base deal with the potential to grow to $7.4 million. DeVito will be the No. 2 behind Drake Maye.

P Riley Dixon - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Riley Dixon has become a dependable veteran in the NFL and has carved out a nice career for himself as a punter. After stints with the Broncos, Giants, Rams, and the Broncos again, Dixon landed in Tampa for his 10th NFL season in 2025.

He averaged 44.7 yards across 63 punts, with 29 landing inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. His net average fell to 38.9 yards after sitting above 42 yards in each of his previous two seasons.

Entering year 11, Dixon remains with Tampa on the last year of his 2-year $6 million deal.

LB Zaire Franklin - Green Bay Packers

Zaire Franklin remained one of the league’s most productive tacklers in 2025, starting all 17 games and finishing with 125 tackles and two sacks and six QB hits.

However, Franklin was not as effective as he had been years prior, and his deficiencies in the pass coverage truly shined bright. Losing some intensity and his disruptive ability led the Colts to trade him in the 2025 offseason to Green Bay in exchange for D-lineman Colby Wooden.

Following the trade, Franklin inked a 2-year $18 million dollar restructured contract with Green Bay. Franklin gets a fresh start in year nine and the defensive potential between him and edge Micah Parsons will be interesting to watch.

TE Oronde Gadsden - Los Angeles Chargers

Oronde Gadsden seems to be the best of the bunch with regards to the Syracuse class of 2025. Gadsden had a truly productive season in his rookie year with the Chargers. The fifth round pick racked up 664 yards on 49 receptions for three touchdowns. Doing so in 15 games and just 7 starts. His breakout game came in Week 7 against the Colts where he posted 7 receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown. That would be a Chargers rookie record for yards by a tight end in a game.

Gadsden looks to build off last season, although the Chargers’ addition of vet tight end, David Njoku, could stunt his reps. Despite this Gadsden’s size and receiving attributes should be enough for him to see steady and consistent reps. To start 2026, the young tight end has 4 receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown while getting just a 33% snap share.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on IG @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.