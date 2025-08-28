How did four Syracuse offensive rookies do in NFL preseason?
Three weeks of NFL preseason wrapped up last Saturday. Over these last three weeks, a healthy showing of former Orange talent was showcased.
Here is a quick rundown on some of the notable offensive performances as we head into the regular season.
Kyle McCord, Philadelphia Eagles
The former ACC-leading passer had a rough past few weeks. After being drafted in the 6th round, McCord would have the opportunity to compete for the backup QB spot for his hometown team.
In his three preseason appearances he came up very short, completing just 24 of 56 pass attempts, as well as throwing two interceptions. He did make one endzone connection with former Texas A&M WR, Anias Smith. McCord was released by the Eagles, losing the QB spot to Tanner McKee.
He was, however, signed to the practice squad shortly after he was waived.
Jackson Meeks, Detroit Lions
Following a very productive year at Syracuse, in which Meeks caught for over 1,000 yards and 7 touchdowns, the 22 year-old went undrafted. However, the Lions quickly swooped in and signed Meeks as an UDFA following the draft.
Meeks made a fantastic first impression, going for 78 yards and a touchdown in his first preseason game. He backed up that performance with an even better one, tallying 93 yards on 7 receptions with another touchdown. In his final preseason game, Meeks saw limited snaps just getting 1 target. Despite a productive two games, the Lions waived Meeks.
This was a head scratching move considering the Lions lack of depth at the WR position. Detroit does intend to sign Meeks to the practice squad if he clears waivers, but it is hard to believe a team would not be willing to give him a shot at a real roster spot.
LeQuint Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars
After three years at Syracuse, Allen was drafted in the 6th round by Jacksonville. He is joining a very competitive and deep running back room that includes Travise Etienne, Tank Bigsby, and fellow rookie Bhayshul Tuten out of Virginia Tech.
In the preseason, Allen saw limited opportunities, only playing in the Jags second preseason game, against the Saints. In which, he recorded just two carries for 18 yards. Despite limited playing time, Allen shined in practice, earning himself a spot on the 53-man roster.
It is likely that Allen will be used situationally, as ground and pound 3rd down back, but his role can quickly change depending on how the Travis Etienne situation shakes out.
Oronde Gadsden II, Los Angeles Chargers
Now a part of one of the newest father-son NFL lineages, Gadsden II officially makes the Chargers 53-man roster. As of now, the tight end sits behind veterans Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin in the depth chart.
Gadsden II played a little bit of all three preseason games for the Chargers. His most impactful week came in the final game against the 49ers in which he caught for 46 yards on 3 receptions and found the endzone once. Gadsden provides the Chargers with a younger, more modern take on the tight end position.
What he lacks in blocking strength he makes up for in receiving versatility, hands, and height. He has the size to be a viable receiver in the NFL, so it is crucial he makes use of his limited attempts this season.
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
You can find our podcast, The Juice on the Cuse, a Syracuse Orange podcast, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever else you may listen!