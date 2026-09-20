Is George Kittle Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. 49ers in NFL Week 2)

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle made a miraculous return from a ruptured Achilles tendon (suffered in last season’s playoffs) to suit up in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Kittle played a limited role in that matchup, catching two of his five targets for 12 yards, and he played in just 46.2 percent of San Francisco’s offensive snaps. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has said that the team needs to monitor how much Kittle is used early in the season, as the franchise doesn’t want the Pro Bowl tight end to re-injure himself.

Despite a long layoff from Week 1 (a Thursday matchup) to Week 2, Kittle was limited in practice early in the week as the 49ers look to manage his reps. Officially, he’s off the injury report for the team’s Week 2 clash with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

A hamstring injury limited Kittle to just 11 games in the 2025 season, but he still put up some impressive numbers. The two-time First Team All-Pro had 57 catches on 69 targets for 628 yards and seven scores. When he’s in the lineup, Kittle is easily one of Brock Purdy’s favorite targets.

It’s possible that Kittle’s snap share will rise in Week 2, but the 49ers are massive favorites at home against a Miami team that is projected to be one of the worst in the NFL. So, there’s a chance San Francisco gets up big and decides to give the star tight end some rest.

Here’s a breakdown of the best 49ers prop bet for Week 2 with Kittle still getting himself back to full strength.

Best 49ers Prop Bet vs. Dolphins

Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite prop for this game in his Player Prop Countdown, and he's eyeing the 49ers' running game.

Kaelon Black OVER 9.5 Rush Attempts -116 (DraftKings)

Kaelon Black saw more action for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 than a lot of people expected. He ran the ball 14 times and played 43.1% of offensive snaps. He also performed well, averaging 4.6 yards per rush.

With the 49ers now set as 13.5-point favorites against the Miami Dolphins, I expect Kyle Shanahan to try to keep Christian McCaffrey as rested and healthy as possible, keeping him on the sideline once they take a lead. That could lead to even more rush attempts by Black in this game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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