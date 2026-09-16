Navy Commit Drew Clancy Discusses Syracuse Visit and Relationship with Orange Staff

2027 linebacker Drew Clancy has been committed to Navy since June, but Syracuse has been a school that has continued to recruit the Kennett (PA) Square prospect during that time.

Clancy visited Syracuse in March for spring practice, and was back up in Central New York in June for Franchise Camp. He made his return to SU over the weekend to watch Syracuse take on Cal at the JMA Wireless Dome.

"The visit was a cool and unique experience,” Clancy said to The Juice Online.

Clancy reconnects with Kelly

Clancy got to reconnect with several of the coaches, including Alex Kelly.

“He made sure I felt welcomed and comfortable the whole day,” Clancy said. "We just talked about how they are keeping tabs on me and want to stay in touch and update them with my senior highlights.”

This visit was unique because Clancy got to experience a game day atmosphere at the Dome for the first time, and also got to take a closer look at campus.

Clancy was impressed by SU's new-look defense

He also got to see defensive coordinator Vince Kehres new-look defense up close.

“The new defense system from Coach VK definitely looked improved from last year,” Clancy said. "Was mostly watching the LBs, but from what I saw Chris (D'Appolonia) didn’t come off the field and he looks to be the center of the unit. That’s something I hope to be when I get to the college level. Everyone is to the ball the 11-as-1 motto is real.”

Clancy’s top highlight was catching up with his close friend Shay Barker, who is a freshman kicker for the Orange.

“We have a super close relationship and haven’t seen him since he got up to Cuse in the early summer,” Clancy said. “So great to see and chat with him.”

Clancy is team captain in his senior season

Kennett Square is off to a 2-1 start, and Clancy continues to show his leadership as team captain.

"Our season is off to a good start as we enter the center of the bigger games,” Clancy said. “So just looking forward to playing hard and competing with the teammates for the rest of this year.”

He prides himself on the energy he shows on the field.

"I jump around and get excited after I make a play and especially when another one of my teammates does,” Clancy said. "I’m a hard hitting sideline to sideline backer who blows up blocks."

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