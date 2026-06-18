2027 LB Drew Clancy talks Syracuse camp: 'I loved it'

2027 linebacker Drew Clancy is an emerging prospect from Kennett Square (PA) High.

He his offer sheet includes Army, Navy and UNLV, and he’s been hearing from high majors like Maryland, West Virginia and Syracuse.

He visited Syracuse in March for spring practice and was back up in Central New York for Franchise Camp earlier in June.

"The camp was honestly not like any camp I’ve been to before,” Clancy said to The Juice Online. “Most camps have a light first period of circuits, but Cuse was different. We were throw right into competition and I loved it.”

Clancy enjoys working with Kehres and Bolden

Clancy got to work most with coaches Vince Kehres and Dan Bolden during the camp.

“They were some of the best coaches I’ve worked with over the course of my recruiting,” Clancy said. "They’ve always been very honest and supportive of me from back in February to now in June they were very pleased and excited at my dominant performance at camp last night.

"They told me they want to watch me play real football again so I’ll be in contact with them and can’t wait to send them my week 1-3 highlight tape. Also invited me up for a game this season so very excited to get back to New York this fall.”

Clancy discusses his first trip to SU

It was Clancy’s second trip to Central New York this year. He praised his first visit to Syracuse for spring practice as well.

On the trip, he got to see one of his closest friends, kicker Shay Barker, who had just enrolled at Syracuse as a member of SU’s 2026 class.

"My visit in the spring was fantastic very supportive staff and loved the way coaches VK and Bolden coach,” Clancy said. “They are very vocal and energetic one. (Barker) told me how upbeat practice would be and it surely lived up to it.”

The other thing Clancy has noticed on his trips has been the culture that head coach Fran Brown has established.

"I think coach Fran is an elite coach who truly cares about his players,” Clancy said. “Same with coaches VK and Bolden. It would be an honor to have the chance to be coached by them and be a part of this program.”

Clancy thinks SU will do better in 2026

Though SU went 3-9 in the 2025 season, Clancy believes they are in for a big rebound this fall.

"I think the upcoming season will be completely different from last year,” Clancy said. “Especially with the new system from coach VK and the defensive unit as a whole will be top in the country.”

As for Clancy, he is the captain of Kennett Square heading into his senior year, and it’s something that he takes tremendous pride in.

“That's one of my best traits because I’m not the type of leader to scream and yell at guys who mess up,” Clancy said. “I try to walk through everything with the guys to try make sure we’re all on the same page. I also play with a lot of energy and an edge.

"I jump around and get excited after I make a play and especially when another one of my teammates does. I’m a hard hitting sideline to sideline backer who blows up blocks. Have spent this whole off season developing my pass coverage zone/man and flexibility/bend and it’s showing. I’m a vocal, hard hitting, leading Mike linebacker."

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