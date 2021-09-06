Duce Chestnut Named Top Freshman Defensive Performer by Sports Illustrated

Syracuse true freshman cornerback Duce Chestnut was named the top freshman defensive performance across the country by Sports Illustrated. Chestnut finished with eight tackles, a team high five solo tackles, an interception and a fourth down pass breakup. He also did not allow a first down in 33 coverage snaps.

From John Garcia Jr. of Sports Illustrated:

The most impactful true freshman defender, though, was Syracuse defensive back Darian "Duce" Chestnut—who quite literally wrapped up a win for the Orange when he made a one-handed (and bobbled) interception at the goal line to end Ohio's chances at a late comeback. Before that point, he tallied eight tackles, including one for loss, as well as a fourth-down pass breakup to turn the Bobcats over in the third quarter.

"It's a dream come true, you know?," Chestnut said after the game. "Worked all summer for this, worked all my life for this, really. I just had to get an interception. It was for my man that died back at home, Foopie. It's what I had in the back of my mind."

Chestnut came in as Syracuse's highest profile defensive recruit in the 2021 class. After enrolling in the spring, Chestnut took a stranglehold on the starting cornerback spot opposite Garrett Williams. That spot was vacated by Ifeatu Melifonwu, who left in the offseason to the NFL and is now with the Detroit Lions.

Many expect Williams to be the next Syracuse defensive back to be drafted, and Chestnut could follow suit after that. IT is quite a remarkable string of professional caliber defensive backs for the Orange. This past offseason, but Melifonwu and Andre Cisco were drafted, while Trill Williams made the Miami Dolphins roster as an undrafted free agent.

Chestnut's performance announced himself as next in line. He is already a darling of the Syracuse fan base after week one. If he continues to perform like this, he could become the face of the defense before the season is over.