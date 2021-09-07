Duce Chestnut Named ACC Co-Rookie of the Week

Syracuse freshman cornerback Duce Chestnut was named ACC Co-Rookie of the Week for his performance against Ohio. He shared the honors with Jasheen Davis of Wake Forest, who had 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss against Old Dominion. More from the ACC on Chestnut:

“Became just the third Syracuse true freshman defensive back to start the season opener for the Orange in more than 35 years in Saturday’s 29-9 road win at Ohio • Came away with his first collegiate interception, a pass breakup and 0.5 TFLs • Ranked second on the team with eight total tackles, including a team-leading five solo stops • Keyed an Orange defense that held Ohio to just nine (three field goals) and forced a Bobcat safety.”

Chestnut was also honored by Sports Illustrated as the top freshman defensive performance in the country in week one.

From John Garcia Jr. of Sports Illustrated:

The most impactful true freshman defender, though, was Syracuse defensive back Darian "Duce" Chestnut—who quite literally wrapped up a win for the Orange when he made a one-handed (and bobbled) interception at the goal line to end Ohio's chances at a late comeback. Before that point, he tallied eight tackles, including one for loss, as well as a fourth-down pass breakup to turn the Bobcats over in the third quarter.”

"It's a dream come true, you know?," Chestnut said after the game. "Worked all summer for this, worked all my life for this, really. I just had to get an interception. It was for my man that died back at home, Foopie. It's what I had in the back of my mind."