Syracuse winning streak snapped at two as offense struggles in an 18-13 loss to Clemson

Syracuse's modest two-game ACC winning streak came to an end with a regressive offensive performance in an 18-13 defeat to Clemson Saturday afternoon on Homecoming Weekend at the Dome. Clemson avenged its 2025 loss to the Orange in Death Valley.

WHAT HAPPENED: Wearing an unusual uniform combination of white helmets (to differ from Clemson's orange), blue jerseys and blue pants on what was designated as an Orange-Out in the crowd, the Syracuse (4-5, 2-5) performance left the crowd feeling blue. SU failed to score a touchdown until 3:12 left, as Steve Angeli, after completing his first four passes, had a tough afternoon finishing 18-for-40 passing for 263 yards, getting sacked three times. As the kind of day it was, after Angeli hit Daunte Bacheyle with a 33-yard TD pass to cut the lead to five, SU could not get the ball back, and Clemson (6-3, 3-2) held on for the victory.

HERO: In a game in which only one Tigers touchdown was scored, Clemson kicker Nolan Hauser, a likely finalist for the Lou Groza (nation's top kicker) award, drilled 4-of-5 of his attempts (missed a 57-yarder) including one from 54-yards, to keep the Tigers ahead throughout. Cornerback Ashton Hampton led the Tigers defense with eight solo tackles, and had the nifty fourth quarter endzone interception of Angeli to stop that Orange scoring drive.

ZERO: Besides the eighth missed field goal attempt of the season (Tripp Woody hit the left upright from 32-yards in the second quarter), the most of any P4 team, SU struggled on third down (6-of-17) all afternoon, and while the defense was tough overall, it could not stop Clemson QB Tait Reynolds in the final 3:00 to get the ball back to the offense.

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WHAT'S NEXT: Syracuse travels to face North Carolina State next Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. in its eighth of nine ACC games this season. The Wolfpack hosted Duke Saturday afternoon. Game time: 12:00 p.m. ET. TV: ACC Network.

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