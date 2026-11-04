Syracuse Football: How Top PFF Performers Fueled the Orange's Second Straight ACC Win

The 4-4 Syracuse Orange defeated No. 19 SMU 30-27, earning their first win over a ranked opponent since the end of the 2024 season.

The victory also gave Syracuse its second straight ACC win, marking the first time since 2024 that the Orange have won consecutive conference games.

As Syracuse began to turn its season around, several players rose to the occasion, as reflected in PFF's grades from the win.

Here's a look at some of the highest PFF grades Syracuse players earned against SMU.

Keyshawn Johnson — 85.2

Senior edge rusher Keyshawn Johnson has been one of Syracuse's most impactful defensive players throughout the season, and that continued against SMU.

Johnson recorded a team-leading two sacks and two tackles for loss while adding six total tackles.

Syracuse's pass rush was key to the win, as the Orange recorded six sacks and seven tackles for loss.

Johnson's 85.2 PFF grade ranked first among ACC edge defenders last week and seventh among FBS edge defenders.

If Syracuse wants to continue piling up wins down the stretch, its defensive front will need to build on its performance against SMU.

With Johnson leading the charge, the Orange have a playmaker who can disrupt opposing quarterbacks and help Syracuse control the line of scrimmage.

Daunte Bacheyie — 82.6

Sophomore tight end Daunte Bacheyie made several key catches and generated yards after the catch to help Syracuse secure the win.

Bacheyie finished with three receptions for 47 yards, including a 25-yard catch.

One of his biggest plays came late in the fourth quarter. Bacheyie caught a 15-yard pass to the SMU 2-yard line with 27 seconds remaining, helping set up the Orange's game-winning touchdown.

Bacheyie's 82.6 PFF grade ranked sixth among ACC tight ends last week and 28th among FBS tight ends.

Syracuse needed several big plays down the stretch to secure the victory, and Bacheyie's ability to convert in key situations helped put the Orange in position to finish.

Steve Angeli — 80.3

Since returning to the starting lineup, senior quarterback Steve Angeli has helped Syracuse snap its ACC losing streak and earn its first ranked win of the season.

Angeli finished with 200 passing yards and a touchdown while also scoring on a 26-yard run that gave Syracuse an early lead in the first quarter.

His 80.3 PFF grade ranked fifth among ACC quarterbacks last week and 21st among FBS quarterbacks.

Since returning to the lineup, Angeli has provided stability at the position through his downfield passing, game management, and ability to convert important third downs.

Syracuse's success down the stretch will depend heavily on its quarterback play, and Angeli's recent performances have given the Orange more consistency at the position.

Nissi Ogbebor — 79.1

Sophomore defensive tackle Nissi Ogbebor was another member of Syracuse's defensive front who made an impact against SMU.

Ogbebor recorded seven tackles, a sack, and a tackle for loss, adding another source of interior pressure.

His 79.1 PFF grade ranked fifth among ACC defensive tackles last week and 68th among FBS defensive tackles.

Getting production from multiple players along the defensive line gives Syracuse more ways to generate pressure without relying on one player.

Continued success at the line of scrimmage could be a major factor in Syracuse's push toward bowl eligibility.

Final Thoughts

Syracuse's win over SMU showed what the Orange can do when strong individual performances come together on both sides of the ball.

Johnson and Ogbebor helped lead a pass rush that made life difficult for SMU, while Angeli provided stability at quarterback and Bacheyie delivered when Syracuse needed a play late.

After snapping its ACC losing streak against North Carolina, Syracuse has won two straight conference games and now sits at 4-4, with bowl eligibility within reach.

The Orange have found momentum at the right time. If these individual performances continue to translate into team success, Syracuse could turn what once looked like a difficult season into one that ends with postseason football.

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