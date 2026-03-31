Syracuse football's top incoming recruit is out indefinitely with an injury

On a Monday filled with joy for the Syracuse men's basketball program with the formal intorduction of Gerry McNamara as the new head coach, it was a day of contrasting emotions for the football program.

Head coach Fran Brown confirmed on social media Tuesday afternoon what was first making the rounds Monday evening, that Russell, the top recruit ratings-wise to land at SU this century, will be out for an indefinite period of time after suffering an injury in practice.

Now you see him, now you don't

Brown was prominently seated up close at the beginning of the "McNamERA" event at Miron Victory Court Monday, as attending distinguished guests were introduced at the beginning of the agenda. By the time GMac took the podium to speak, however, the SU coach was on route back to Lally Athletics Complex to tend to his injured player, thus explaining his absence.

The football team's Monday practice was changed from open to the media, to closed, after the finalization of the McNamara event, so no reporters were on hand to witness the injury or report from the scene.

The university has not released details of Russell's injury, or exactly how long he will be out of action, although two sources have told us it is a lower leg injury that may potentially sideline Russell for the entire 2026 season

"I am confident Calvin will return stronger because of our culture, commitment to our players and the relationship Calvin, his family and I have," Brown said in the statement posted on the football program's X account. "Calvin, best believe Orange Nation's got your back."

A blow to the wide receivers room for the 2026 Orange

Russell announced his intention to join the 'Cuse program after a little drama around the December signing period, waiting an extra couple of days before relieving Orange Nation with his signture on a scholarship offer, becoming the highest rated recruit to head to central New York in the 2000s.

At Miami' s Northwestern High School Russell blossomed into a Top-35 overall prospect in football and was a standout basketball player, joining the Orange hoop team in January and making his collegiate debut on January 27 in a loss at NC State, scoring three points and grabbing one rebound.

Russell was expected to make an immediate impact with the Orange offense and returning QB Steve Angeli this season, for a unit that lost its top seven receiving yards leaders last season.

Now with Russell's uncertainty, SU will be relying on three underclassmen who saw action in '25, three newcomers from the transfer portal, and redshirt senior Umari Hatcher who has started 17 games in his 'Cuse career, but only played one game last season due to injury.

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