'He’s a Future Pro': Fran Brown, Syracuse Prepare for Cal QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele

Following an emphatic 66-3 season-opening win, Syracuse's schedule heats up fast. On Saturday afternoon, the Orange kick off Atlantic Coast Conference play at the JMA Wireless Dome against a California team eager to bounce back from a Week 1 loss to UCLA.

For Syracuse head coach Fran Brown, opening ACC competition on home turf provides an undeniable jolt, but the margin for error narrows against Tosh Lupoi's Golden Bears.

"Nothing better than being able to play at the Dome," Brown said. "We got a good opponent, Cal coming in, Coach Tosh and his team... We got a real good team coming in the door, so excited and ready for the opportunity we got to play against them."

Ground Attack Meets Cal's Front

The clearest tactical edge for Syracuse lies in the trenches. In Week 1, Cal's defense was gashed for 277 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground by UCLA. Syracuse's offense showcased that exact blueprint against New Hampshire, churning out 239 yards on the ground behind three touchdowns from freshman Shavane Anderson Jr. and 92 yards plus a score from sophomore Tylik Hill.

With transfers Ju'Juan Johnson and Ahmad Miller expected back in uniform this week, Syracuse suddenly possesses a four-headed monster in the backfield. Rather than worrying about individual rep distribution against Cal's defensive front, Brown stressed that position coach Dennis Thomas has the entire room buying into their collective role.

"As long as everybody embraces their role, accepts their role, be thankful for the spot that they're in, continue to pray on it and stay intentional about it — you'll have an opportunity of changing your role one day," Brown noted. "We talk about faith and hard work. That's our foundation."

Containing a 'Future Pro' Under Center

While Syracuse aims to control time of possession, the primary challenge for the Orange defense lies in containing Cal sophomore quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. The left-handed gunslinger threw for 3,454 yards as a freshman and remains one of the most explosive passers Syracuse will face all season.

Brown made no effort to downplay the caliber of arm talent coming into the Dome.

"That kid is a gunslinger," Brown said. "At any moment he could rip off four or five touchdowns... He can run, throw, throw on the run. With the drop of a dime, just let the ball go. We're playing against a future pro, and I'm thankful we get the opportunity to compete against Cal this weekend."

Directing that defensive effort will be newcomer Chris D'Appolonia, who wore the in-helmet "green dot" communicator in Week 1. Brown highlighted D'Appolonia's command of defensive coordinator Vince Kehres' playbook as crucial for keeping the secondary aligned against Cal's deep vertical shots.

"Chris Dap communicates a little more than Tuan does," Brown explained. "Tuan's the enforcer, Dap's the communicator. So we just rather it went that way."

Discipline Over Hype

Syracuse dominated its opener, but 12 penalties for 125 yards and a scoreless third quarter offensively proved that self-inflicted mistakes could quickly derail a conference game if left unchecked.

Brown made it clear that beating Cal won't happen by riding last week's momentum — it requires total operational focus.

"We have a lot that we need to fix. We have a lot to get better at," Brown said. "We got to be more detailed in a lot of things when it comes to us being able to run the football, being able to protect our quarterback so that way he can pass the ball down the field. I think that this opponent that's coming in town is really, really tough and they like to compete."

For Syracuse, the formula to 2-0 is clear: control the line of scrimmage, eliminate the flags and keep Cal's gunslinger off schedule.

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