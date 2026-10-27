Fran Brown Embraces Community Impact as Syracuse Shifts Focus to No. 19 SMU

Snapping a 399-day ACC drought with a walk-off two-point conversion in overtime provided instant relief on the scoreboard. For Syracuse's head coach, steering the Orange through weekly fourth-quarter tightropes carries extended weight far beyond the hashes of the JMA Wireless Dome.

"I'm responsible for the joy in this community during this time of the year," Brown said when asked about the atmosphere in town following the win. "I'm one of the bigger ambassadors in the entire community, so that means a lot to me. I carry that, I don't take that lightly."

Brown doesn't view college football in a vacuum. To him, a Saturday afternoon victory dictating the pulse of the 315 is consistent — affecting everything from family weekend plans to local foot traffic.

"Growing up, going to a football game, guys want to get dressed, get outfits, do different things," Brown said. "There's so much that happens in a community economy, and our community will go up the more we win. It gives people something to look forward to on the weekend."

Syracuse finally broke through the heartbreak

Delivering that release, however, has demanded an immense personal reserve on the sideline. Navigating a grueling slate of one-possession heartbreaks and weekly fourth-quarter dogfights has tested the program, but Brown dismissed any talk of personal strain right out of the gate.

"Thankful that our team could fight and that we continue to push," Brown said, emphasizing that when adversity hits, the only option is to get knocked down and get back up. "Get ready to go, get ready to compete. One day at a time."

Guiding a locker room stacked with over 60 freshmen and sophomores through those pressure-cooker moments requires credible leadership from within. Brown highlighted freshman Calvin Russell III — fresh off hauling in the game-tying touchdown and game-winning two-point conversion in Chapel Hill — for commanding respect well beyond his years after battling back from a torn Achilles in the spring.

"I knew I would get leadership from him whether he was on the field or off," Brown said of Russell. "Now that he's on the field, not only do you get the chance of seeing him continue to grow into a better player... you also get that leadership. Guys like to listen to the best players."

Syracuse turns to prepping for a ranked opponent

Channeling that leadership into focus is Brown's priority as the Orange turn the page from celebration to preparation.

No. 19 SMU (6-1, 4-1 ACC) arrives at the Dome on Saturday boasting a blistering, high-octane tempo orchestrated by quarterback Kevin Jennings, whom Brown openly elevated into the national conversation as a legitimate "Heisman candidate type of guy."

Asked how the Mustangs' rapid pace alters Syracuse's defensive playbook, Brown kept his schematic cards tucked away. His game plan centers on disciplined fundamentals: getting lined up cleanly, executing one snap at a time, winning individual matchups in space and embracing the dogfight.

To swing momentum against SMU's firepower in the early 12:00 p.m. window, Brown bypassed polished coach-speak and issued an open invitation straight to Central New York's youth football community. He urged "every little league team" and regional program with a free Saturday to pack the Dome from the jump, knowing that a hostile home building provides an undeniable edge.

Chapel Hill delivered the community a much-needed exhale. But with a ranked conference contender marching into town, Brown shut the book on celebration the second Monday preparation began.

"Monday is all that matters in that locker room," Brown said. "We can't control Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday. We can learn from Sunday, but we got to control today, and that's it."

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