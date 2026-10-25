Takeaways, Hero, and Zero From Syracuse Football's 26-25 OT Win Over North Carolina

Syracuse defeated North Carolina, 31-30, to snap a year-old conference losing streak.

What Happened

After North Carolina scored on their opening drive to kick off overtime, the Orange responded with a seven-play drive that culminated in a a Calvin Russell four-yard touchdown pass from Steve Angeli. Head coach Fran Brown decided to go for 2 and the win, and Angeli found Russell again rolling to his right, and Russell appeared to break the plane, giving Syracuse its first ACC win of the 2026 season.

The Orange trailed 20-10 late into the second half, but Syracuse’s offense came alive in the fourth quarter with a pair of touchdowns. SU could have won in regulation, but a missed PAT from Shay Barker following a score with 1:54 left misfired, which allowed North Carolina to extend into an extra frame.

Analysis

No, it was not pretty. No, Syracuse didn’t play disciplined football (7 penalties for 65 yards). But ACC wins are hard to come by, especially on the road, and Syracuse got what they needed on Saturday evening. It snapped an 11-game conference losing streak, avoiding tying a 12-game losing streak set by Greg Robinson’s 2006 team.

And they got it with a competent performance from their original starting quarterback. Angeli looked rusty, especially in the first half, but came alive late in the game, and finished with 256 yards and two touchdowns. Perhaps most importantly, Angeli took care of the ball (well, he may have gotten lucky a couple of times not to get intercepted), with the Orange committing zero turnovers.

Hero

Russell’s remarkable recovery process was on display. Just seven months removed from an Achilles injury, the five-star prospect had his best game in Orange, hauling in eight passes for 86 yards and the critical final touchdown and two-point conversion. Umari Hatcher was mostly kept quiet, but his one highlight of the night, a 76-yard reception from Angeli, allowed the Orange to keep pace late in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Ahmad Miller continues to establish himself as SU’s top back, carrying 30 times for 125 yards and a score.

Zero

Syracuse now has five missed PATs on the season. This missed PAT from Barker could’ve cost the Orange the game, but he was fortunately bailed out by a defense that stopped UNC on a 4th and 3 on their final possession of regulation, and an offense that simply wouldn’t be stopped (despite some costly penalties) on the way to the end zone.

What’s Next

Syracuse welcomes No. 23 SMU to the JMA Wireless Dome on Halloween Saturday at 12 p.m. TV: ESPN2.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow on IG @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.