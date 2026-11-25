The No. 5-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish look to close out the regular season on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Syracuse Orange on Saturday afternoon.

Notre Dame suffered its only loss of the season back on Oct. 17 at BYU, losing 28-24 despite being favored by 10.5 points.

It’s been an up-and-down season on the Orange’s side, though, including a loss at Boston College last week. Syracuse has now lost two of three after two upset wins.

Notre Dame blew out Syracuse 70-7 at home last season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 13 matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Notre Dame -24.5 (-110)

Syracuse +24.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Notre Dame -2800

Syracuse +1300

Total

52.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Notre Dame record: 10-1

Syracuse record: 5-6

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Key Players to Watch

CJ Carr, Quarterback, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

CJ Carr is looking to close out his junior year with a bang ahead of the College Football Playoff and the NFL Draft this spring. The Notre Dame quarterback is widely expected to go in the first round of the upcoming draft.

Carr threw for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions during his first season as a starter last year. He’s nearly matched those numbers so far this season with 2,697 yards, 24 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Prediction and Pick

Notre Dame is going to want an impressive win in its regular-season finale to help its seeding for the playoffs. The Fighting Irish have allowed just 10 points combined in their last two games, and Syracuse only scored 15 points last week.

This is a big spread for Notre Dame on the road, but the Fighting Irish just covered as -29.5 favorites at home against Boston College and previously covered a 27.5-point spread at Purdue this season.

This is the first time Syracuse is a home underdog this season, and the Bears lost 17-6 as -3.5 favorites at home against TCU – the toughest opponent they’ve hosted so far this year.

Pick: Notre Dame -24.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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