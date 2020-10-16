How to Watch Syracuse vs Liberty

Syracuse is coming off of a loss to Duke and welcomes Liberty to the Carrier Dome looking to get back on the winning track. Syracuse is without several key players, as quarterback Tommy DeVito and All-American safety Andre Cisco are out for the season. Cisco has also declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Here is how to watch the game.

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, NY.

Time: 12:00pm Eastern - Saturday, October 10th

Television: ACC RSN (locally on YES Network: Channel 53 Spectrum, 76/576 Fios, 631 DirecTV)

Stream: WatchESPN or Fox Sports Go (requires cable login, subject to blackout)

Broadcast Team: Evan Lepler, Charles Arbuckle and Abby Labbar

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App



Series History: Syracuse leads 1-0. Last year's meeting was the first ever matchup between the two schools, and the Orange won 24-0.

Live Stats: LINK



Odds: Point spread: Liberty -3, Over-under: 53 points, Money line: Syracuse +140, Duke -150

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 65.5% chance to win.

Numbers to Know

14 - Syracuse leads the nation in turnovers forced with 14.

3 - Linebacker Mikel Jones leads the ACC and is second in the nation with three interceptions.

2 - Syracuse has scored a defensive touchdown in two consecutive games.