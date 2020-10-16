SI.com
All Syracuse
How to Watch Syracuse vs Liberty

Michael McAllister

Syracuse is coming off of a loss to Duke and welcomes Liberty to the Carrier Dome looking to get back on the winning track. Syracuse is without several key players, as quarterback Tommy DeVito and All-American safety Andre Cisco are out for the season. Cisco has also declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Here is how to watch the game.

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, NY.

Time: 12:00pm Eastern - Saturday, October 10th

Television: ACC RSN (locally on YES Network: Channel 53 Spectrum, 76/576 Fios, 631 DirecTV)

Stream: WatchESPN or Fox Sports Go (requires cable login, subject to blackout)

Broadcast Team: Evan Lepler, Charles Arbuckle and Abby Labbar

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse leads 1-0. Last year's meeting was the first ever matchup between the two schools, and the Orange won 24-0.

Live Stats: LINK

Odds: Point spread: Liberty -3, Over-under: 53 points, Money line: Syracuse +140, Duke -150

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 65.5% chance to win.

Coverage

Scouting the Liberty Flames

Syracuse Players React to Andre Cisco Entering NFL Draft

Andre Cisco Enters NFL Draft

Syracuse Football Slammed by Injuries

All Three Phases Share Blame in Loss to Duke

Disturbing Trend for Syracuse Defense

DeVito Out for the Season, What Now for Syracuse?

Numbers to Know

14 - Syracuse leads the nation in turnovers forced with 14. 

3 - Linebacker Mikel Jones leads the ACC and is second in the nation with three interceptions. 

2 - Syracuse has scored a defensive touchdown in two consecutive games. 

Austyn Kauhi Selected to Polynesian Bowl

The Syracuse offensive line commit will play in a prestigious all-star game.

Michael McAllister

How NCAA's Winter Sports Eligibility Ruling Impacts Syracuse Basketball

What will Syracuse's scholarship numbers look like over the next few seasons?

Michael McAllister

NCAA Expected to Pass 1-Time Transfer Rule in January

https://www.si.com/college/2020/10/13/ncaa-proposal-transfer-immediate-eligibility

Michael McAllister

Tiana Mangakahia Excited to Return for One More Season

Tiana Mangakahia has been granted eligibility by the NCAA to return for her senior season.

Steven Shoemaker

Pruitt a 'Fan of Everybody' as Syracuse Extends Offer

Class of 2022 offensive lineman discusses Orange offer.

Michael McAllister

Scouting the Liberty Flames

An in-depth look at Syracuse's next opponent.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Players React to Andre Cisco Entering NFL Draft

All-American safety Andre Cisco consistently wowed fans when he took the field, hawking 13 career interceptions. But his greatest impact possibly came when he interacted with friends and teammates off the field.

Jacob Payne

Recruit of the Week: Justin Lamson

Strengths, weaknesses, player comparison and more for Syracuse's QB commit.

Michael McAllister

An Inside Look Into Quarantining at Syracuse University

The extensive procedures may be the reason SU athletes have been able to continue in-person learning and stay on campus

Samantha Croston

Andre Cisco Declares for NFL Draft

Syracuse's All-American safety will forego the rest of his collegiate eligibility.

Michael McAllister