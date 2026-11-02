3-Star DL Shuts Down Recruitment, Reaffirms Commitment to Syracuse

In June, Syracuse received a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Jason Lewis.

Rated the No. 530 prospect by 247Sports, he selected the Orange over two dozen other offers that included Missouri, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, and Stanford, among many others.

Recently, rival ACC school Florida State had been pursuing Lewis as a flip candidate, but with the firing of Mike Norvell over the weekend following a 3-5 start, it has created turmoil with the Seminoles overall recruiting offers.

Lewis has also been continually pursued by Mississippi State, where he took an official visit in May.

Lewis has officially shut down his recruitment following a visit

Consider those pursuits over. On Monday, Lewis announced that he is shutting down his recruitment and is all-in on the Orange following a visit to Central New York over the weekend.

"Cuse fans, I love and appreciate all the support I get on Twitter and Instagram," Lewis said to The Juice Online. "January is nearby and I can’t wait to play in orange at the Dome."

Lewis came for the right game. Syracuse upset No. 19 SMU thanks to an outstanding performance from the SU defense.

They held an explosive Mustangs offense to just 27 points, while sacking elusive quarterback Kevin Jennings six times.

The performance of the defensive line, which included two sacks from defensive lineman Keyshawn Johnson, impressed Lewis.

Syracuse made an early impression on Lewis in his recruitment

Syracuse one was of the first schools to pursue Lewis.

In May 2025, the Orange was among the first schools to offer the Kissimmee (FL) Osceola defensive lineman, with general manager Tommy Caporale leading the efforts.

"I think this (SU) offer means I have an opportunity to compete at the next level and showcase my skills," Lewis said in a previous interview to The Juice Online. "Also giving me a chance to play for all the other legends and greats who played for the Orange."

The Orange continued to prioritze him, and made his final 7 consisting of Duke, Florida State, Illinois, Maryland, Mississippi State, and Stanford when he made his list cut in spring.

Lewis said he's someone who will make an impact with the Orange and be someone who harasses quarterbacks and stops the run.

Said Lewis: "I am a dominant and very smooth pass rusher."

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