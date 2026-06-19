3-star DL Jason Lewis commits to Syracuse

Syracuse received a commitment from 2027 defensive lineman Jason Lewis on Thursday evening, he announced on social media.

Rated three stars by 247Sports, he selected the Orange from a list of over two dozen offers, including Boston College, Duke, Kentucky, Illinois, Louisville, NC State, Stanford and UCF, among others.

Lewis was on campus for an OV on June 12 after he also took official visits to Mississippi State (May 28) and Florida State (June 5).

Lewis was offered by SU in 2025

Syracuse was one of the first schools to offer the Kissimmee (FL) Osceola tight end/EDGE back in May 2025.

"I think this (SU) offer means I have an opportunity to compete at the next level and showcase my skills," Lewis said in a previous interview to The Juice Online. "Also giving me a chance to play for all the other legends and greats who played for the Orange."

Lewis received the offer from Syracuse general manager Thomas Caporale.

"We spoke about how my family is doing, how my grades are and the next time I can be on campus," Lewis said.

Though Lewis plays both tight end and EDGE, he is being recruited on the defensive side of the ball.

"I am a dominant and very smooth pass rusher," Lewis said. "(At) tight end, I'm physical with blocking with a soft touch to it with my catching abilities."

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