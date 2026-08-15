John Scott Jr. brings NFL-inspired coaching philosophy to Syracuse Football

Syracuse finished its ninth fall training camp practice Friday.

Coming off the 2025 season, it was clear the defense needed to improve, especially along the defensive line, which ranked last in the ACC in run defense and second-to-last in total pass rush.

Assistant head coach John Scott Jr. discussed how senior defensive linemen Dillian Fontus, Rashard Perry and Tunmise Adeleye can impact Syracuse's defense.

Interior Defensive Line

“All three of those guys bring different and unique things,” Scott said. "When you have guys that are long and athletic with length, you get a bit of everything.

“All three of those guys can rush the passer, can play the run; it gives us a lot of options to do different things.”

Scott also compared the group to players he coached in the past who went on to have long NFL careers and become first-round picks.

With Fontus and Adeleye coming from the transfer portal, one of the main questions throughout fall camp will be how quickly they can become comfortable in Syracuse's scheme and develop chemistry along the interior.

That process could be particularly important for a defensive front looking to make significant strides from last season.

Players Over Plays

For Scott, getting the best out of his players isn't as simple as calling the right plays. It's about scheming around what they do best. Players have appreciated how Scott has adjusted the defensive scheme to fit their talents and capabilities.

Scott said that philosophy was influenced by his time working with NFL coach Todd Bowles in 2016 with the New York Jets.

“From my time in the NFL with Todd Bowles, he always used to say, ‘Think players, not plays,’” Scott said. “It really changed the way I think about players because there's certain plays that you love to do, but you have players that are stronger in different plays.”

Rather than forcing players into a predetermined system, Scott believes coaches have to recognize their personnel's strengths and adjust accordingly.

“Sometimes you have to adapt as a coach,” Scott said. “That's a part of growing as a coach.”

For a Syracuse defensive line looking to take a step forward in 2026, Scott's approach could be just as important as the personnel he has to work with.

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