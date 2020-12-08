Josh Black Returning to Syracuse Football

Syracuse defensive lineman Josh Black is returning to the Orange, he announced on Tuesday.

"To clear up any confusion/rumors going around, the only people I have told about my decision are my coaches so Ido not know where the speculation is coming from," Black posted on Twitter. "With that being said, by the grace of God everyone has been given the ability to play an extra year of football and I AM going to take advantage of that. Not only will it help me develop as a football player to reach my potential, it will help me develop as a man and student as well. I have been through everything here with Coach Babers and the crew and my journey at Syracuse is not over just yet. It is MY duty to lead and get Syracuse back on track. I wouldn't trade this team for the world and we WILL be better. Thanks for all of the endless support. I'm orange for life."

The speculation Black is referring to is a report from The Athletic which stated Black was expected to enter the transfer portal with the likely destination being Indiana. Black refuted that report with his statement.

Black is a four year contributor who has been a leader along the defensive line. He finished the 2020 season with 38 tackles, two sacks and an interception in his first year in the 3-3-5. In his career, Black has 120 tackles and 7.5 sacks.

Starting tight end Aaron Hackett has entered the transfer portal along with reserve running back Markenzie Pierre.